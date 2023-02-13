Housing Task Force formed
For several months, Litchfield City Council has discussed appointing a Housing Task Force to review a recent comprehensive housing study and make recommendations to the council for future action.
A field of qualified applicants led to a series of choices. In the end, the council conceded that people with a variety of backgrounds and interests would be best on this task force. Brenda Rick, Dennis Gartner, Troy Bruning and Michelle Falling were selected to represent general public interest on the force, while Jeff Woods and Tom Zens represent the Planning Commission, and Karla Lundin will represent the Meeker Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Mathwig and Kotelnicki will be the council representatives.
Library board appointments
The council appointed three people to the Litchfield Library Board: Jessica Vanlanduyt, Mike Bredeson and Carole Wendt. The only incumbent, Vanlanduyt, was given a three-year term with the others received two-year terms.
Police sergeants appointed
Litchfield police officers T.J. Rueckert and Brian Massingham were promoted to sergeants in the Litchfield Police Department. Police Chief Pat Fank said that the department is not filling their previous positions at this time, as he is not recommending adding to his force, but rather giving two veteran officers more responsibility. An entry-level officer might be hired later this year, he noted, if an expected retirement takes place.
Among other business
- Downtown council amenities approved. The council approved purchasing 10 benches featuring historical images and text, using the community reinvestment fund. The benches, to be placed at various locations, cost $1,200 each. The council also agreed to contribute $3,500 toward Music in the Park entertainment this coming summer.
- Tobacco license application tabled. Deficiencies in the city’s tobacco license application process came to light as the council examined an application from Nazaleen Qumseya for a city tobacco sales license. Although the council concurred that the process needs revision, it concluded that Qumseya’s application should be reviewed under current law.
Qumseya, who is from Coon Rapids, told the council that he has a history of being compliant in his tobacco businesses in other communities, and that questions raised by Councilor Sara Miller regarding his background check were related to non-tobacco issues and misunderstandings arising from his earlier status as a political refugee unfamiliar with Minnesota business protocols.
The council tabled a decision on the application until it had time to review another related document.
Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki asked legal counsel Rebecca Rue to bring information to a future council meeting to advise them about revising the city’s tobacco license application.
- Pro-shop operations modified. City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council that he was modifying supervision at the golf course pro shop to better fit the budget. The council also okayed purchasing 14 used golf carts for the course, as the shop can no longer easily lease carts as done in the past.
- Storm sewer drainage project OK'd. The council approved plans for handling storm sewer runoff around the U.S. Highway 12 and Holcombe Avenue intersection. Bids are being sought for the work.
- First District Association wastewater treatment update. Paul Saffert of the Bolton and Menk engineering firm told the council that plans for treating wastewater from the First District Association plant are moving toward FDA pre-treating its effluent on site prior to releasing it into the city’s treatment system. He noted that initial flows from FDA are about ten times stronger that average household effluent. Pre-treatment could significantly reduce the levels.