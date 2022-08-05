Affordable housing has been on the “wish list” of the Litchfield City Council and several county employers for years, with a dozen businesses recently contacting the city and Meeker County about their need for workforce housing. A lack of adequate housing appears to be stagnating the city’s growth.
\At the same time, the rising costs of construction materials and labor, plus the burden of installing sufficient public utility infrastructure, has priced new homes and apartments out of the reach of many people who would like to find housing in the Litchfield area because they work, or would like to work, in the city.
According to a pre-application filed by David Tysk, president of Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc., an Eden Prairie-based corporation, it is not economically feasible to construct the housing infrastructure necessary without some form of public assistance, like tax increment financing, in which a portion of a development’s future property taxes are used to cover the cost of utility extension and roads to a new development.
At the Aug. 1 City Council meeting, Tysk presented plans to develop a 10-acre parcel in northeast Litchfield into townhouses, two 31-unit apartment buildings and single family homes. The project would require extending Seventh Street about 1,000 feet between Cottonwood Avenue and County Road 34, plus extensive sewer and water line work.
Prior to undertaking such a large project, the county and city have decided to invest in a housing study. The county would coordinate this study, with Litchfield paying its “fair share” of the undertaking. It is anticipated that the study would take three or four months.
If all goes well, Tysk anticipates being able to start work on the first phase of his project during the 2023 construction season. Negotiations related to the size, scope, and timeline of the project, and what participation by the city in the street extension should be, will be conducted. A public hearing related to Tysk’s request for a TIF district would be part of the process. The construction phases of the project are expected to extend over three years.
The city’s historic restoration refund program appears to be attracting several more downtown improvements. Brennan Rosenow intends to renovate the former Pizza Ranch building into a micro-brewery. On Aug. 1, the council approved roof repairs and door replacements for that project, along with similar work on the north part of the building, also owned by Rosenow. His project would be eligible for about $8,000 in refunds once completed.
The council also gave the green light to extensive tuck-pointing work on the American Legion building.
Rotary donates AED for Legion Park
The Litchfield Rotary has donated an automated external defibrillator cardiac restart device to the city, to be placed at Legion Park by Lake Ripley. Mark Nicholson, representing the Rotary, told the council that, once unit was installed, the city would have to furnish electricity, occasional battery replacement and annual monitoring for the device, which would cost about $500 per year. The council gratefully accepted the donation; outdoor AED devices like this are valued at $7,195.
Paying for the rec center
The council looked at figures from City Administrator Dave Cziok, explaining how, if voters approve a half-cent sales tax in November, the council could budget the city’s portion of the proposed recreation center without raising property taxes. It would involve using $1 million in available cash, and budgeting about $60,000 per year into the operations and debt payment budgets. The sales tax would raise an estimated $360,000 per year in additional revenue for the city. The figures do not factor in additional bonding allotments from the state or local fundraising, which would augment revenue more.
Street overlay bid approved
City Engineer Chuck DeWolf announced that four bids were received for overlaying several streets, and that the low bid of $846,376.85 from Mid-Minnesota Hot Mix of Annandale was under his original estimate. Mid-Minnesota will complete the work this fall on Gorman Avenue, Pleasure Drive, and short sections of several other streets.