Litchfield City Hall
FILE PHOTO

Litchfield City Council’s decision on a tobacco license for a downtown business will wait a bit longer.

During a meeting Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to postpone for another two weeks a decision on a tobacco license application from Litchfield Tobacco and Vape Inc., which hopes to open at 202 Sibley Ave. N. The decision followed the council’s vote on Feb. 6 to table the application to allow councilors additional time to review information about the applicant missing from the Feb. 6 agenda packet.

