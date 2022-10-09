How should the Litchfield City Council spend the remaining $751,000 left in its American Rescue Funds account?
Council members expressed a variety of opinions on during the Oct. 3 council meeting, and decided to conduct a workshop prior to their Oct. 17 meeting to hammer out a solution.
Suggestions for optimum use of the money ranged from reducing next year’s property tax levy (a single year solution, as this is one-time money), funding longevity bonuses for city employees who have remained on the job, additional wage bonuses for those who worked during the pandemic, and increased security at city facilities.
Councilor Ron Dingmann pointed out that, even if all full- and part-time city staff received a bonus of around $500, it would still leave hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on security, use toward tax relief or spend on other projects.
Councilor Sarah Miller pointed out that Meeker County has used much of its ARF money on staff bonuses.
Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki expressed her view that “our use of CARES (another federal COVID relief fund allocation) funds was somewhat cloudy,” and that ARF allocations should “be transparent.” She expressed strong support for retention bonuses to existing employees instead of recruitment incentives for new staff.
City Administrator Dave Cziok noted that not all current staff worked during the pandemic, and that some others had received earlier bonuses, but had since left city employ. He stressed that the council should reward both full-time and part-time city staff for their perseverance during the pandemic.
The decision to discuss the pros, cons and methods of disbursing these funds on Oct. 17, before the 5:30 council meeting, was unanimous.
The council also talked about sources of funding for buying two trailers of rental kayaks for the campground/Veteran’s Park public access on Lake Ripley. It was determined that the community reinvestment fund would be the “best fit” for seed money toward this new city enterprise.