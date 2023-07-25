While Litchfield City Council members voiced plenty of concern about how statewide marijuana legalization — approved by the Legislature earlier this year — might impact the city, they opted to take no action during a meeting last week.
Council member Darlene Kotelnicki asked her fellow members to act in a memo that was included in the agenda packet.
“I am very concerned about the future of marijuana use in our community,” Kotelnicki said. “I have read about other cities passing a moratorium so the state can define issues and then, subsequently, our city can define local issues.”
She included a marijuana moratorium template she said came from the League of Minnesota Cities, as well as a report from a Fargo, N.D., radio station, KFGO, for consideration. But it didn’t spur any action from her fellow members.
“What advantage does a moratorium do?” Mayor Ron Dingmann asked.
Dingmann also noted that Meeker County Administrator Andrew Letson has been trying to coordinate a meeting involving representation from all municipalities in the county.
This week’s Meeker County Board workshop agenda included “Cannabis Legalization” as one of two topics. The workshop took place Tuesday after the Independent Review went to press.
Dingmann said he thought the city should work with the county to see if a countywide marijuana ordinance was possible.
Kotelnicki, however, said she viewed a moratorium as a proactive step “that gives us time to do the ordinance that would accommodate what we feel we need — and the county — and comply with state law. Otherwise, we’re playing catch up.”
Passing a moratorium in the city, she said, would allow the City Council to put action “on the back burner.”
“I don’t want to delay it,” she said. “I don’t want to say, ‘We should have done something.’”
Kotelnicki asked again if the City Council could start work on a moratorium.
“I don’t see any purpose,” Dingmann said. “That’s my opinion.”
Council member Betty Allen asked whether a proposed tobacco sales shop might be able to sell cannabis products when it opened.
City Attorney Mark Wood explained that the state law prohibits marijuana sales without a license, and licenses will not be available until at least January 2025.
“If they’re going to violate that law by selling it early without a moratorium, they will also violate a moratorium,” Wood said. “So, you’d have the same enforcement issue, regardless of what’s in place.”
Council member Eric Mathwig suggested the city should work on “reasonable restrictions with our ordinances” that would regulate location and hours of operation of cannabis shops.
Discussion ended with no vote taken, but council members agreed the topic should go back on the agenda for the next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7. Several council members also indicated they might attend the County Board workshop Tuesday.