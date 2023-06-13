Litchfield’s housing shortage has many angles, but there’s one recurring issue over the past few years that has been particularly vexing.
And it was back before the City Council last week: A developer ready to build nearly 100 units who’s frustrated by what he sees as a lack of action by the city.
In what he described as a saga of at least four years, David Tysk of Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc. told the City Council his company is no closer to proceeding with its project than when it first presented its plans.
“Why won’t Litchfield proceed with a public hearing, that’s a question I have,” Tysk said. “Why won’t Litchfield apply for a low-cost housing grant? is this the fourth year Litchfield drops the ball, pushing us to build elsewhere in Meeker County?”
Tysk presented plans to the city in October 2021 for a 94-unit development on a 24.5-acre site between North Cottonwood Avenue and County State Aid Highway 34 in northeast part of the city. At that time, he sought tax abatement to help make the project financially viable. And he already was frustrated by the lack of progress on his proposal at that time, complaining that meetings with City Council and city staff were followed by long periods of inaction. Each time the project stalls, it pushes a partial solution to the city’s housing needs out further, Tysk said.
Following previous pledges of support for the development by the former mayor, then missed deadlines for state housing funds, Tysk said, he was forced to move to other communities in Meeker County to build developments.
“The city can’t have it both ways,” Tysk said during the June 5 City Council meeting. “Either it supports our development, like Mayor (Keith) Johnson said in his letter, or it doesn’t. The council needs to take this project out of limbo and either meaningfully move forward and hold a public hearing on the TIF application, or simply say ‘no’ to us. I don’t think it’s fair or right that I’m here tonight pleading for the city to do something it resolved to do.”
Asked by current Mayor Ron Dingmann to provide a city perspective on the issue, City Administrator David Cziok said he didn’t agree with Tysk’s characterization.
“The council’s been really keeping housing at the forefront of trying to move this thing forward a little bit,” Cziok said. He said the city had requested an escrow payment from the developer in order for the city’s financial consultant, Ehlers and Associates, to research whether “TIF is viable for that project or not.”
When the developer did not want to make an escrow payment, Cziok said, “we were at a stalemate.”
At the same time, Cziok seemed sympathetic to Tysk’s position.
“Really, from his perspective, without knowing where the council stood in terms of supporting the application, a bit of a risk for a developer to make that commitment and that cost,” Cziok said. “And I think (Tysk) has expressed that he hasn’t run into that issue in other communities, and we yet we’re following (Litchfield city) policy.”
Because the city administrative staff lacks expertise in the various areas of housing development funding, Cziok said he thought it best to get Tysk “in front of those professionals.”
Tysk, however, rejected that idea. Having invested $100,000 in “soft costs” in the Litchfield project already with little progress, “frustration and disappointment are about as high as they can be. We will just continue to go and do other projects,” he said. “I want to work with the decision makers. I’ll work with the Council and Dave (Cziok) and Dave’s staff,” Tysk said, not another committee. “We just simply want to know, are we going to building in Litchfield or are we not?”
At the end of a lengthy discussion, Council member Darlene Kotelnicki offered a resolution to accept an $8,000 escrow payment to fund the engagement of Ehlers in the TIF analysis, and then set up a public hearing.