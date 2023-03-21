Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Hall is the place to go for information abtout city ordinances, to apply for a permit, or even to pay your utility bill. City Hall is located at 126 Marshall Ave. N.

Litchfield City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Litchfield School Board’s efforts to re-propose a bond referendum to complete a joint city-school recreational center in May.

The school’s potion would include a larger and more accessible swimming pool and weight room areas, which would be available to the public and for student physical education and athletic needs.

