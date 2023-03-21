Litchfield City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Litchfield School Board’s efforts to re-propose a bond referendum to complete a joint city-school recreational center in May.
The school’s potion would include a larger and more accessible swimming pool and weight room areas, which would be available to the public and for student physical education and athletic needs.
School district voters narrowly defeated a similar referendum in November, but building both the school and the voter-approved city portions of the facility during the same construction season would be significantly more efficient. Facility Committee members Kotelnicki and John Carlson explained the advantages of such a joint effort to the council. If passed, the referendum would have the existing small, outdated pool repurposed as a community weight room, reducing the cost of including required weight facilities in the city’s fieldhouse.
School Board Chairman Alex Carlson and other school officials were also present. The joint Facility Committee visited recreational facilities in 24 other communities and determined practices that would work best for Litchfield.
Representatives noted that several current facilities on the proposed site need to be replaced, upgraded or made handicap accessible in the near future, and that including them in the LARC project would be less costly in the long run.
The city intends to use existing reserves, a state legislative allocation, contributions and a citywide sales tax to fund most of its portion of the LARC expense, but an estimated gap of $70,000-$80,000 per year might need to be filled from other sources.
One potential source would be tapping the city’s designated share of pull-tab proceeds from five nonprofits that operate pull-tab operations within the city’s limits. Last month, Councilor Eric Mathwig said, he learned that Grove City and Darwin, along with other area cities and townships, take advantage of a percentage of net pull tab proceeds within their boundaries to fund civic projects. To date, Litchfield has not asked for its state-authorized 10% share of such proceeds, and councilors felt it fiscally prudent to at least look into the potential.
Litchfield Area Recreational Center would be an approved recipient of such funds. Mathwig learned from the state Gambling Control Board that the city could obtain slightly more than $30,000 per year toward LARC bond payments from this source. About $1.3 million in gross pull tab sales are made in Litchfield annually, but after winnings, state taxes and allowable expenses are taken out, the city would only be entitled to a small portion of the net.
This suggestion brought pushback from the five local nonprofits that sell pull tabs, however, and a group attended the March 20 council meeting to express their objections. Dan Lease, commander of the Litchfield VFW, outlined the beneficial projects funded by the VFW’s sales. He noted that about $26,000 is donated to community projects and $35,000-$40,000 to veterans’ programs. The local unit nets about $240,000, of which about $168,000 goes to state taxes and fees. He also questioned if other charitable gambling efforts, like raffles, might be tapped.
Although nobody had a definitive answer about raffles, it appears that the state law allocating money to local units of governments only addresses pull tabs, leaving it basically up to individual city councils whether or not to tap charitable gaming. Lease noted that the local nonprofits could be asked to make annual contributions toward civic projects like the LARC, and that his organization would likely thoughtfully consider such a request.
Several councilors thanked the nonprofit representatives for bringing forward their concerns, with Councilor Betty Allen commenting that $30,000 a year “isn’t enough money to rock this boat.” A motion not to pursue the city’s right to its 10% allocation of pull tab proceeds passed unanimously.