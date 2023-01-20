Interested in providing more affordable housing in Litchfield?
The Litchfield City Council is interested in you.
During the council's meeting Jan. 17, Mayor Ron Dingmann and several council members expressed interest — and urgency — in putting together a housing advisory committee to assist the council in spending several hundred thousand dollars in remaining American Rescue Plan funds on incentives to create more affordable housing within the city. Four citizen representatives are being sought to assist two council members, two members of the planning commission and one representative of the Meeker Housing and Redevelopment Authority in developing a housing incentives program.
“This balanced approach will allow for an end product that allows for the city to meet its long-term housing needs,” City Administrator Dave Cziok stated. “It will also reduce the likelihood for personal bias dominating the conversation and resulting in decisions that may be detrimental to the entire community and result in other long-term problems.”
At a special workshop conducted last fall, the council discussed several ways in which developers and property owners could be encouraged, through the ARP funds, to build or refurbish housing units that are affordable to workers who are being sought by various employers in the Litchfield area. Ideas floated included grants, reimbursements and property tax incentives that could help low-to-middle income individuals and families settle in Litchfield.
Candidates are asked to apply at City Hall before Feb. 2 to be considered for the committee. Cziok indicated the commitment would require attending at least three meetings.
The council anticipates making the appointments at its Feb. 6 meeting.
Citywide LARC sales tax advances
City voters approved in November implementing a .05% (half-cent) citywide sales tax to assist in the cost of building a Litchfield Area Recreational Center on the grounds of Litchfield High School. A first reading and public hearing on the tax was conducted this month, with final action scheduled for Feb. 6. It is anticipated that this tax would begin to be collected on eligible retail items on July 1. City and non-city residents would pay this tax, in addition to the existing state sales taxes. It is similar to city sales taxes imposed in other nearby cities.
City officials discussed ways in which they would proceed in developing a joint powers agreement with the Litchfield School District in operating the LARC center, which would be located on school property. Plans are expected to be developed this year, with construction likely beginning in 2024.
The state of Minnesota has allocated $5 million toward the cost of this facility. City officials indicated that the school district expects to conduct a bond referendum later this year to fund the cost of including an indoor pool and a few other amenities to the project.
Other business
- The council agreed to spend up to $20,000 of the $750,000 in its remaining ARP revenue on replacing 90 boulevard and 88 park, golf course and cemetery trees this coming summer. Darlene Kotelnicki was the only councilor objecting to this expenditure, saying she wanted to know how much would be spent on housing first. However, that decision is months away, and the other councilors felt trees were a small expenditure that had already been discussed, evaluated and essentially identified as a priority for 2023.
- A liquor license application for Half Bushel Brewery was approved.
- A one-year lease with the Litchfield School Board for ice time in the Civic Arena was approved. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato highs chool hockey games will continue to be hosted and played in Litchfield at this time, but some practices will be conducted on the new sheet of ice at the Dassel-Cokato school.
- It was noted that the council intends to appoint someone to the vacant councilor-at-large position on Feb. 6. The position is vacant due to former Councilor-at-Large Dingmann being elected mayor in November.