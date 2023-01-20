Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Hall is the place to go for information abtout city ordinances, to apply for a permit, or even to pay your utility bill. City Hall is located at 126 Marshall Ave. N.

 Litchfield City Hall is the place to go for information abtout city ordinances, to apply for a permit, or even to pay your utility bill. City Hall is located at 126 Marshall Ave. N.Litchfield City Hall

Interested in providing more affordable housing in Litchfield?

The Litchfield City Council is interested in you.

Tags