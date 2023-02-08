Litchfield City Council made more than a dozen appointments at its Feb. 6 meeting.
After four interviews and two ballots, Malinda Larson won the appointment as councilor-at-large on a 4-2 vote, replacing Ron Dingmann, who was elected mayor in November, thus leaving his previous councilor-at-large position vacant.
The first ballot was tied, with Larson favored by Dingmann and councilors John Carlson and Sara Miller, and another applicant, Mike Flaata, favored by councilors Eric Mathwig, Darlene Kotelnicki and Betty Allen. After hearing more from each finalist, Mathwig changed his vote to Larson.
Both candidates expressed strong interest in developing more housing in Litchfield. Larson also stressed her leadership experience in other communities, her communications and budgeting background, and her interest in cooperating with the school district on projects and community growth. Flaata focused on his experience on the city’s Planning and Historic Preservation commissions, coupled with his familiarity with the city via his telecommunications career. Both candidates have been residents of Litchfield for about a dozen years.
Larson, who moved with her family to Litchfield in 2011, has sought elected office here in the past, twice running for Litchfield School Board, including this past November when she finished fourth among six candidates for three open seats. She has served as a substitute teacher in Litchfield schools the past two years.
Two other applicants, Holly Flemming and Rich Beecroft, also made their case for an appointment to the vacant council seat. “We have great applicants; it’s a tough choice,” Dingmann commented before the council cast its votes.