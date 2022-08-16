Litchfield City Hall

Edible products containing less than five milligrams per serving of the active cannabis ingredient THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), are now legal in Minnesota. The question facing the Litchfield City Council Monday was whether any merchant anywhere in the city should be able sell the product to anybody — or to attempt to regulate the substance.

A recent bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature legalizing this category of THC products caught many city councils by surprise. Prior to July 1, the only non-prescription cannabinoids legal in Minnesota were hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC.

