Edible products containing less than five milligrams per serving of the active cannabis ingredient THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), are now legal in Minnesota. The question facing the Litchfield City Council Monday was whether any merchant anywhere in the city should be able sell the product to anybody — or to attempt to regulate the substance.
A recent bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature legalizing this category of THC products caught many city councils by surprise. Prior to July 1, the only non-prescription cannabinoids legal in Minnesota were hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC.
City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council that other cities around the state are responding to the situation in four ways:
- A city could pass a local total prohibition, which is unlikely to hold up in court, according to City Attorney Mark Wood, who also noted that it is impossible to “build a wall around Litchfield” to prevent people bringing in the product from other places that allow sales.
- A city could pass a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products, to allow time for more research prior to passing an ordinance. Wood and Cziok advised that any temporary moratorium include a termination date, or it might not stand up to legal challenges.
- A city could enact a local ordinance regulating the sale of THC products. Cziok provided an example of a temporary ordinance passed by the city of Willmar, limiting the sale of THC products to fixed-location businesses and treating THC sales like cigarettes, having the products behind the counter and limited to customers over age 21 The Willmar city council deemed THC products not safe for consumption by people under age 21.
- A city could do nothing and basically allow the somewhat vague new state law to apply, which could be difficult for local police to enforce.
After discussion, it became apparent that most city councilors prefer a strict ordinance and licensing fees instead of unlimited sales of cannabinol edibles within city limits. There was consensus that the products be sold in business zones. Cziok and Wood were directed to consult with other Minnesota cities and bring options for the council to consider at a future meeting.
Background on legal marijuana
Minnesota is one of 36 states in which medical marijuana (cannabis) is legal by prescription. According to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, since medical marijuana was legalized in 2014, state residents are required to join a patient registry to obtain and use medical cannabis for treatment. The list of conditions for which prescriptions may apply has gradually expanded over the past few years, as medical research has identified additional potentially beneficial uses for THC, including relief from epilepsy and some types of multiple sclerosis, chronic pain and anxiety.
There are also numerous non-prescription CBD oil products, which contain less than 0.3% THC and are purported to help some people experiencing chronic pain, anxiety and some cancer-related symptoms. Lower-level doses of cannabinol do not achieve the “high” desired by drug abusers. However, these products are unregulated, not approved by the FDA and, according to the Mayo Clinic website and other medical websites, vary in quality. There are potential negative side effects, including diarrhea, fatigue and harmful interactions with other drugs (including blood thinners) with CBD and THC products. Edible cannabinols have a delayed effect compared to inhalation, creating greater potential for over use of the substance.
According to Mayo, the only cannabis product approved by the Food and Drug Administration is a prescription, Epidiolex, which has been found to reduce seizures. There has been limited clinical research on the low-level CBD products, Mayo indicated, and anyone desiring to try them should first consult with their physician.