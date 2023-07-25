How best to address questions and concerns about the city’s cemetery created a lengthy debate during last week’s Litchfield City Council meeting.
And even though the discussion ended in a unanimous vote to enlist outside help, strong disagreement about the best path forward remained.
The discussion came to the fore last week after council member Darlene Kotelnicki sent a memo to city staff and her fellow council members in which she cited safety and administrative concerns while pleading, “Please do not delay this any longer.”
Kotelnicki wrote in her memo that Litchfield Cemetery came up during the council’s first meeting of the new year, when she and Ward 5 council member Betty Allen requested the city contract with an outside attorney, Michael Sharkey of Minnetonka, to review and assist with writing policy and setting fees for the cemetery.
“In March, without council or cemetery committee involvement, increased fees were posted on our website and quoted to a family member who called in requesting information,” the memo said, adding that the fees have since been removed from the city website.
Meanwhile, cemetery committee members — Kotelnicki, Allen and council member John Carlson — have visited area cemeteries and contacted three companies who specialize in headstone and gravesite repair and maintenance. Many “serious safety issues” have been identified, Kotelnicki added. During the meeting, she said that at least 65 headstones have been identified as being in bad shape and, “I’m really concerned about safety.”
“The process has become cumbersome and lengthy with no direction from the council,” Kotenicki’s memo said.
While no other council members challenged the need for action at the cemetery, some debated the proper steps for action.
“We’re in agreement on a lot of this, but not all of it,” said Carlson, added that he had volunteered to participate on the Cemetery Committee. He especially questioned the need to bring in an outside consultant to assist with rate setting and other issues.
“I’ve been around the council long enough (to know) that when we bring in people to advise, it takes more time,” Carlson said, then adding later that, “I can’t support having some guy from Minneapolis tell us …. We need to trust those people (city administration) over there to adjust rates.”
City Administrator David Cziok concurred, saying that “what works has worked for us. I don’t want to create an issue by going to ‘best practices’ and upsetting the apple cart.”
Allen, who has been a passionate voice on cemetery concerns since before she was a council member, said she thought the city could benefit from an expert’s point of view.
“I don’t think your average person understands what it takes to run a cemetery,” Allen said. “We just need advice on how to take care (of it) and start to get this ball rolling. This is something we need to do. This cemetery belongs to each and every one of us. For six months out of the year, out of all city-owned property, the most people go there.”
Kotelnicki initially resolved to spend up to $6,500 to contract with Sharkey on a stone maintenance policy, to review the city’s cemetery ordinance, to review fees and any other legal issues, and to advise the city on establishing a perpetual care fund.
After additional discussion, Kotelnicki scaled back her resolution, requesting that Sharkey’s work be focused on a perpetual care fund and stone maintenance. However, she also asked if city staff could work on updating the rate structure.
“We have rates estimated,” Cziok replied. “We need to know what the council wants to spend annually for stone maintenance” in order to balance rates with that expense.