Litchfield City Council discussed implementing a 15-month moratorium on marijuana sales within the city limits, but after a spirited discussion opted to move forward on the issue in tandem with Meeker County.
Among the considerations were that sales outside of sovereign Native American reservations won’t be legal until 2025, and city councils also won’t be allowed to ban sales on cannabis products.
“What would be the point of a moratorium?” several councilors inquired.
What cities can potentially regulate are things like where marijuana can and cannot be sold, grown and smoked within city limits. After discussing the matter at length, with input from City Attorney Mark Wood, councilors appeared to be moving in the direction of mirroring the city’s tobacco ordinance on where cannabis products could be smoked and possibly limiting the number of sales licenses issued.
Meeker County has already formed a cannabis task force and Mayor Ron Dingmann said he has been asked to serve on it. City officials also noted that, since the county has a public health department and the city does not, there is greater expertise on this issue available by working with the county.
After her motion for an outright moratorium failed, Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki instead moved that cannabis regulation be on the council’s agenda at least every other month so that Dingmann and others on the task force report back regularly on progress in developing cannabis ordinances. The rest of the council supported that motion.
- Council members heard from representatives from Lutheran Social Services and Zion Lutheran Church about meal service programs operated at Zion, for children and for older adults. They invited council members to “ride along” on a home-delivered meal route to observe one of the programs in action. It was noted that volunteers are always being recruited.
- Certificates were approved for renovations on historic downtown buildings located at 100, 208 and 230 North Sibley Avenue.
- The council made a counter offer of $40,000 for eight undeveloped lots on the edge of the golf course. Litchfield Building Center would be responsible for soil boring and extending city utilities to the area. A couple of city-owned lakeside lots would be sold to the developer for joint lake access for the development’s homeowners association, contingent on at least two of the units being ready for occupancy. In past conversation with the council, LBC representatives have stated their intent to construct a twin home on each lot. A three-year tax rebate was also part of the offer.
- The council decided to conduct its annual evaluation of the city administrator on Aug. 21, using the same method as last year.
- Council members discussed a proposed joint powers agreement with the Litchfield School Board related to construction and management of the Litchfield Area Recreation Center. The city’s referendum on funding the facility passed, but the school district’s referendum did not, so only part of the original proposal will be built. Although the school owns the property and would manage day-to-day operations, the city would own the facility itself.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the agreement soon, after the district decides how it will handle parking lot repairs and tennis court relocation that should take place when the field house is built. Once those matters are resolved, the city council will take action. Since it is now primarily a city recreation project, the council will assume leadership on the construction.