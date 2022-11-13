Litchfield residents are likely to see higher electric rates next year.
Litchfield City Council reviews its utility rates each year to determine if adjustments are needed. Next year, as in prior years dating back to 2015, water rates will likely remain the same, but electricity rates, which have been stable since 2010, will almost certainly rise. This is largely due to the city expecting to be charged 16% more from its electricity supplier for utility infrastructure.
City Administrator Dave Cziok indicated during last week's council meeting that a rate study analysis is in process. He estimated that rates might jump about 9% in 2023, then 2.5% more in both 2024 and 2025. After hearing the analysis, the council will determine how to allocate and offset costs within its budget.
Rate analysis is also being done for the city’s wastewater treatment operations. However, most of the cost of future upgrades at the wastewater plant will be covered by the city’s major industrial user, First District Association, Cziok told the council. In some future year, however, other city customers would see some wastewater fee increase.
Upgrades to the city’s utility plants are included in its long-term capital improvement plan. Rate study analyses take these capital improvements into consideration, along with operational costs, Cziok indicated.
Tobacco business license denied
The City Council denied a tobacco license application from a man who operates tobaccos shops in several Minnesota communities due to a series of compliance issues in several of the other cities.
The King Tobacco corporation operated by Tin Trong Do of Sartell submitted positive references from Alexandria, Baxter, Wadena and a potential Litchfield landlord, but a routine law enforcement check revealed that King Tobacco had either failed juvenile sales compliance checks and/or been told to cease selling products which turned out to be forms of synthetic marijuana in some cities in which the tobacco shops operate.
Councilor Sara Miller, who is also employed by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, expressed “a lot of concerns” about the applicant’s history. Although some product sales issues appear to date back to 2012 or 2013, a couple of failed compliance checks are more recent.
Councilor Ron Dingmann suggested changing the city’s tobacco license application form to make it more suitable for out-of-area applicants, but he echoed several of the concerns expressed by Miller. Based on the applicant’s history, the council unanimously denied issuing a permit for King Tobacco.
Central Park holiday lighting approved
The Litchfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau has raised several thousand dollars toward winter holiday decorations for Central Park. Visitors Bureau committee members and Director Judy Hulterstrum explained that they have located a supplier to rebuild a candy cane path in the park and would like to install at least part of it, plus an archway, this Christmas season. The Chamber would install, store and insure the decorations.
Hulterstrum also asked the city to contribute to park decorations by paying Dave Felt to decorate two large trees. Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki questioned if city staff could do this work. Cziok responded that the city crew is already committed to installing the many highway garlands, and he could not assure that they would also have time this year to do the trees. The council agreed to pay Felt’s business $4,400 to decorate the 2022 trees.
Library Foundation Board request
The council heard a request from Jessica VanLanduyt of the Litchfield Library Foundation to replace the library meeting room chairs and tables. She suggested that the library foundation pay for half of the cost and the city cover the other half. The furnishings are 22 years old and beginning to fall apart, VanLanduyt said.
Kotelnicki objected to the offer, saying that the city should cover the entire cost, as the foundation funds were raised privately and should only go toward library expansion, not furnishings, she believed.
The council suggested that the library representatives submit price quotes for the desired furnishings and bring it back to the council in January for further consideration.
Other business:
- The council accepted a state transportation grant for airport improvements.
- The council extended a variance for Garmon Tipka to construct a deck within two feet of a property line on Yale Avenue.
- The council agreed to meet with housing consultants at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 to help set priorities for the city’s housing study, which is in the process of being upgraded.
- The council was scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday to canvass the results of the city council election.