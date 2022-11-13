Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield residents are likely to see higher electric rates next year.

Litchfield City Council reviews its utility rates each year to determine if adjustments are needed. Next year, as in prior years dating back to 2015, water rates will likely remain the same, but electricity rates, which have been stable since 2010, will almost certainly rise. This is largely due to the city expecting to be charged 16% more from its electricity supplier for utility infrastructure.

