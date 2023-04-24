At a Board of Review hearing last week, Meeker County appraisers Melissa Voight and Travis Scoblic told the Litchfield City Council and others gathered in the council chambers that residential valuations increased about 20% citywide, due to recent higher home sales prices.
Ideally, cities and counties should value their property at between 90 and 105 percent of actual sales, the appraisers said. In Litchfield, residential properties have been valued at closer to 82 percent of what they sell for, causing the county assessor to raise their market value about 20 percent for the 2023 tax year. In Meeker County as a whole, the situation is even more skewed, with residential properties, especially around several lakes, undervalued by about 40 percent, compared to actual sales. Bare land, also, has been undervalued compared to what it has been selling for, Voight said.
Commercial properties, on the other hand, have been selling at prices only slightly higher than their listed valuations, leading to more stability on commercial values.
Voight and Scoblic based their appraisals on 83 Litchfield sales last year, and 290 sales countywide.
“There was a very strong increase in sales prices,” they reported.
An increase in valuation does not necessarily mean much increase in taxes. If a city or county raises its local levy by 5%, for example, and valuation increases citywide by 20%, the levy is spread out over all property in the city, at 5% more than what it was the year before, regardless of increase in value. In Litchfield’s case, there would be a slight shift away from the share of what is assessed to commercial property, for example, to residential property, since residential property has increased in value at a higher rate. But the 5% increase would also be spread over any new construction, causing most homeowners to experience only a slightly higher overall tax, even if their value increased 20%. However, a homeowner who recently built a new garage, deck or home addition, or a business owner who built a new warehouse, could pay significantly more in their share of property taxes, due to their increased assets.
Voight said she had received 24 calls from property owners concerned about their 2023 property tax statements, and that a few valuations had been adjusted, based on information that had not been noticed previously by an assessor. But most of the valuations have been determined to be justified, she and Scoblic indicated.
The council upheld the appraisers’ recommendations on three appeals heard during the board of review. Property owners can also appeal their valuations at a future Meeker County board of review.