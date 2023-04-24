Home for sale

At a Board of Review hearing last week, Meeker County appraisers Melissa Voight and Travis Scoblic told the Litchfield City Council and others gathered in the council chambers that residential valuations increased about 20% citywide, due to recent higher home sales prices.

Ideally, cities and counties should value their property at between 90 and 105 percent of actual sales, the appraisers said. In Litchfield, residential properties have been valued at closer to 82 percent of what they sell for, causing the county assessor to raise their market value about 20 percent for the 2023 tax year. In Meeker County as a whole, the situation is even more skewed, with residential properties, especially around several lakes, undervalued by about 40 percent, compared to actual sales. Bare land, also, has been undervalued compared to what it has been selling for, Voight said.

Tags