Meeker County wants some property owned by Litchfield Public Schools.
School Board members might be interested in a transfer — but it will be tied to a discussion about another property deal the county and school district made nearly 30 years ago.
Litchfield School Board learned during its April 24 meeting that Meeker County is interested in 3,170 square feet of space owned by the school district at the Meeker County Family Services Building. The space previously served as the district’s administrative, early childhood programs and Community Education offices.
The district vacated the space in 2015 when it implemented a consolidation plan that moved administration, ECFE and Community Education to Wagner Elementary School — now Wagner Education Building, or WEB — while moving fourth-grade classes to Lake Ripley Elementary School and fifth-grade classes to Litchfield Middle School.
During the district’s transition it explored the idea of transferring the space at the Family Services Building to Meeker County, but research indicated the property had restrictions that would not allow the transfer at that time. Eight years later, those restrictions have passed, opening the door to a transfer.
A memo to board members from Superintendent Beckie Simenson indicated that County Administrator Andrew Letson inquired about the transfer in an April 6 meeting.
School Board members seemed supportive of a discussion, but some said it should be tied to discussion of a 99-year lease which makes the district responsible for another space in the Family Services Building — Bernie Aaker Auditorium. The district pays an annual lease — about $40,000 currently — which escalates 2% each year. In addition, the lease makes the district responsible for all repairs and maintenance of the theater area.
In addition to the theater space lease, district Business Manager Jesse Johnson also suggested that other parts of the 1995 transfer agreement, such as the responsibility for asbestos abatement could be covered.
“So there’s some considerations there,” Johnson told the board. “Or you could just, frankly, agree to transfer the property with no additional concessions on their part. I just do think there’s some things we should discuss.”
Board member Darrin Anderson supported the idea of further discussion with the county.
“I’d like us to come back for a conversation,” he said. “We’ve talked about this before, some concession back and forth … a 99-year lease is a little too long.”
Board member Greg Mathews asked whether the space the county was interested in had any value to the school district.
“I can’t think of a time in seven years where we used it,” Johnson said.
“But the county would benefit from it,” Mathews said. “This is to kind of jump on the point that Darrin made, maybe this is a good time to try to renegotiated everything that is on the table.”
Mathews suggested the issue extended beyond just the county and school agreement, as well, with potential impact the city of Litchfield.
“If we were to tear this thing down, the community as a whole would not benefit from this,” he said. “To me it’s a project that should probably be maintained by the school, city and county jointly. We’ve got a little leverage now, because they want that space. Maybe we can use it.”
The board agreed to have Johnson open dialogue with the county administrator, and board member Marcia Provencher volunteered to be part of those discussions. Board Chairman Alex Carlson said he welcomed another volunteer, but got none at the meeting.
“I just think this is an opportunity for us to be able to express some of the things that we would like to see change, whether they are going to be receptive to it, I have no idea,” Johnson said.