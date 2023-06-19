Jesse Johnson-new

Jesse Johnson

 Jesse JohnsonJesse Johnson-new

Two failed referendums that were part of an effort to build a city-school wellness center will force Litchfield School District to look for other ways to fund grounds upgrades.

The School Board heard from Matthew Hammer of Ehlers and Associates about how funds might be gathered to repair the parking lot on the south side of the high school-middle school complex and to relocate eight tennis courts, which would have been part of the overall Litchfield Area Recreation Center project.

