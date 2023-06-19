Two failed referendums that were part of an effort to build a city-school wellness center will force Litchfield School District to look for other ways to fund grounds upgrades.
The School Board heard from Matthew Hammer of Ehlers and Associates about how funds might be gathered to repair the parking lot on the south side of the high school-middle school complex and to relocate eight tennis courts, which would have been part of the overall Litchfield Area Recreation Center project.
The wellness-recreation center was to include a four-station field house with elevated walking track, an eight-lane swimming pool, administrative offices and meeting space, along with fitness room and locker rooms.
The city of Litchfield, through a $5 million state grant and a local option sales tax, will fund construction of the field house and portions of the facility’s “shared space.” Meanwhile, Litchfield Public Schools hoped to fund construction of a new swimming pool and shared space, in addition to constructing new tennis courts, baseball field and parking lot through a bond. The facility was to be built on school district property, on the south side of the high school building.
But since voters rejected that $13.99 million proposal in November and again in May, the district and city have been looking at the future of the project – including how to make facility and grounds improvements that the school district had delayed in hopes of bond passage.
During a meeting of the LARC committee, members discussed “what to do next,” district Business Manager Jesse Johnson said. “The idea that came out of committee was the desire to keep the field house with walking track in its current location.”
The parking lot and tennis courts could be done at the same time as LARC field house construction to “save on efficiencies,” Johnson said.
Both could fall under deferred maintenance options. The parking lot on the south side of the school was scheduled for repair in 2017, but continued to be pushed out into the future. Meanwhile, the tennis courts are 30 years old and showing their age.
“I was one of the first to play on those,” Johnson said. “Technically speaking, the parking lot and tennis courts … (we) are going to have to do them at some point.”
And taking advantage of the LARC construction period could capitalize on efficiencies, Johnson said.
Greg Mathews said he had been a proponent of not repairing the south parking lot because he believed the LARC would be built there.
“We do need this,” Mathews said of a parking lot upgrade or new construction, adding that the current shape of the lot was “disgraceful. It looks like a minefield.” He also called the tennis courts “beyond redeemable.”
The district has some funding left over from its 2019 bond referendum that saw upgrades to Lake Ripley Elementary as well as the middle and high school buildings. Those funds could be combined with tax abatement and other funding mechanisms to generate about $3.5 million for upgrades.
While school districts in general cannot increase taxes without voter approval, they can use debt service levies to fund select long-term facility maintenance projects. Using that approach in the Litchfield district would cost a resident with a $200,000 property about $2 a month if funded over a 10-year period.
“Even though every board member may agree the parking lot needs to be repaired or replaced … how do you feel about a tax impact, even though it’s as small as it is?” Johnson asked board members.
He encouraged board members to consider the possibility, and the possible fallout from district residents, before bringing it back at a future meeting.
“We’re still continuing to work with the city to be as creative as possible with funding,” board Chairman Alex Carlson said. “If we can help with it in any measure by being wise with our projects, that it complements theirs, we want to do that. Because it’s still very much a joint vision of how we want to work together.”
Still, Carlson said, he thought a cautious approach was necessary, given results of the two referendums.
“Your question specifically, how does the board feel about the tax impact of any of these decisions,” Carlson said to Johnson. “I guess I’ll address the elephant in the room .. I tread cautiously and sensitively on new tax impact when we just had a referendum fail. Being transparent to the community is critical to me coming off of a referendum.”