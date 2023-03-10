Facing a wastewater treatment plant expansion project of up to $65 million, the city of Litchfield is looking at funding options, including support from the federal government.
The improvements are largely needed due to recent and future expansion of the First District Association plant in downtown Litchfield, a major city industry and employer. Although First District will fund much of the expansion, plus pre-treatment operations on its own site, part of the expanded need is prompted by growing water use of other businesses and residences within the city.
Since improved wastewater treatment should benefit the entire community, in addition to providing additional jobs and revenue for the entire region, the Litchfield City Council decided March 6 to request $8 million in federal funds to assist the city in constructing these environmental improvements. City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council that FDA would also help the city advocate for this allocation through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water section. On a unanimous vote, the council agreed to contact the offices of U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to seek their support in adding Litchfield to the list of environmental projects worthy of federal aid.
The council briefly discussed other projects that could potentially benefit from federal support in future years.
Cziok also brought to the council’s attention the eventual need to bridge a funding gap between anticipated sales tax revenue and annual bond payments to repay bonds sold to construct the voter-approved Litchfield Area Recreational Center. Although there should be enough in the city’s Capital Equipment reserves and from the city sales tax and other sources to fund most of the city’s share of this recreational complex, sales tax revenue would only cover $350,000 of the anticipated $422,000 annual bond payment.
Various ways to bridge the gap were discussed by the council, including a suggestion from Councilor Eric Mathwig that the city begin claiming its state-authorized 10% share of proceeds from pull-tabs sold within the city limits. Mathwig noted that nonprofit organizations net more than $1 million per year from pull-tabs, and that the state allows municipalities to claim up to 10% of the proceeds for civic purposes. The council concurred that this could be a reasonable source of revenue to bridge the $72,000 gap and/or help with operational expenses. The council agreed to take a closer look at this potential revenue source.
Tobacco shop license approved
There are several places in Litchfield where adults can legally purchase tobacco, but there has not been a specialty tobacco shop in town. An application from F. F. Quimseya for Litchfield Tobacco and Vape Inc. to set up such a business downtown was tabled twice by the council last month, pending further background review. The council has also had questions about the limited information provided by the applicant on the initial application. Quimseya responded to several of those questions in person several weeks ago.
Police Chief Pat Fank told the council on Monday evening that his office had not uncovered any further information that would preclude approving the application. Several council members expressed their opinion that they do not personally approve of tobacco use, and that they really don’t want a tobacco shop downtown, but since tobacco is a legal controlled substance, they could not justify denying the permit under the current city ordinance. “The law is the law; we have an ordinance and we have to comply,” stated Mayor Ron Dingmann.
Councilor Betty Allen expressed her opinion that the original application did not meet some of the current ordinance, but the council eventually voted 5-2, with Allen and Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki opposed, to approve the application. Fank told the council that the shop would need to pass annual tobaccos sales compliance checks, as do all places that sell tobacco in the city. It has also been noted that, because the business will specialize in tobacco products, juveniles would not be allowed to even enter the store.
- The council hired Kennedy Penk as a full-time Litchfield Golf Course pro shop associate at $24 per hour. She would supervise part-time help during the golfing season and work at other city offices and/or at the municipal liquor store during the winter months. It was noted that business at the pro shop has expanded significantly during the past two years.
- The Council voted unanimously to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday, effective this coming June.
- A Certificate of Appropriateness application from Michael Corcoran was approved, with conditions, for work at 100 Sibley Ave. N. It was noted that additional permitting for what appears to be a complicated and ongoing renovation project will be dealt with in the future.
- Mike Flaata and Jeff Woods were re-appointed to the city planning commission.