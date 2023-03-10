Wastewater facility

Litchfield Wastewater Treatment Facility faces some major upgrades due to changes in state treatment requirements and an increase in demand from so-called significant industrial users.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Facing a wastewater treatment plant expansion project of up to $65 million, the city of Litchfield is looking at funding options, including support from the federal government.

The improvements are largely needed due to recent and future expansion of the First District Association plant in downtown Litchfield, a major city industry and employer. Although First District will fund much of the expansion, plus pre-treatment operations on its own site, part of the expanded need is prompted by growing water use of other businesses and residences within the city.

Tags