Litchfield voters will be presented with a couple of rematches on the November ballot.
While Mayor Keith Johnson opted not to run for reelection, the two people who challenged him in 2018 — council members Ron Dingmann and Darlene Kotelnicki — have put their hats back into the ring.
Meanwhile, incumbent Ward 5 Councilor Sara Miller faces a rematch with Robert Powers, who challenged her in the 2018 election.
All four of those candidates filed to run for the respective offices ahead of the Aug. 16 deadline for Litchfield city offices. Also filing were Councilor Eric Mathwig and challenger Holly Flemming in Ward 1, and incumbent Betty Allen was the only candidate filing in Ward 3.
When Kotelnicki and Dingmann squared off on the ballot four years ago, neither won. Johnson retained his seat with 1,090 votes. Dingmann grabbed the runner-up spot with 987 votes, and Kotelnicki finished third with 494 votes.
Dingmann, owner/operator of an insurance business, has served as Litchfield’s at-large council member since he was first elected in 2008. He was challenged in 2020 by Flemming, and reelected by a 600-vote margin. A resident of Litchfield for 42 years, he served 26 years on Litchfield Rescue Squad, including 14 years as chief.
Kotelnicki, a retired nurse, was first elected in 2016 when she emerged from a three-person race to earn the Ward 2 seat over incumbent Connie Lies and another challenger, Barry Peterson. Kotelnicki held off a challenge in 2020 from Rick Beecroft by a 384-329 advantage to win reelection. She has served on numerous boards and commissions through the years, including Litchfield Public Library Board and Litchfield Heritage Preservation Commission, in addition to Litchfield Opera House and Litchfield Community Theatre.
Mathwig was elected in 2018 to the Ward 1 seat. He succeeded Michael Boyle, who decided not to pursue reelection.
Miller and Powers first opposed each other when they sought appointment in 2017 to fill out term for the Ward 5 seat when it was vacated by Todd Kuechle, who resigned the position. The City Council interviewed, then scored candidates on answers to prepared questions. The pair tied three times in this process before Powers withdrew his application, saying he preferred not to win or lose by a coin flip, but instead give Miller the opportunity to serve.
Miller won her first election in November of 2017, garnering nearly 70 percent of the vote in Ward 5 to Powers’ 30 percent.