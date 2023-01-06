Mayors' handshake

Outgoing Mayor Keith Johnson receives a plaque from incoming Mayor Ron Dingmann during the Jan. 3 Litchfield City Council meeting.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield City Council’s first meeting of the new year started with a look back as Mayor Keith Johnson offered a formal goodbye before he turned the gavel over to newly elected Mayor Ron Dingmann.

“… I want to thank the residents and business people of our community for your faith in me to serve for three consecutive four-year terms,” Johnson said. Reading from a prepared statement., he also thanked city staff and the numerous councilors he worked with during his 12-year stint as mayor.

Tags