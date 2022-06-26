With safety being the topic of today, the Meeker County Board last week heard options for installation of safety glass in the Meeker County Courthouse.
Facilities Manager Joel Ramthun presented the bids and requested final approval for the installation of security glass on the third and fourth floors. He suggested tinted glass be installed on the fifth level. According to Ramthun, the additional tint on the fifth floor of the courthouse would add energy efficiency as well as give some security measures.
The county has received a $33,750 grant for the project, and the Board approved the installation at a net project cost to the county of $44,895.
If you are wondering why there is road work on newly paved roads on the west end of the city of Litchfield, it’s a project to chip seal the new pavement.
“It’s basically sunscreen on the new pavement,” according to Public Works Director Phil Schmalz, and is designed to preserve the new asphalt from drying out and becoming brittle.
Schmalz also brought forward a project for regrading on the southeast side of the city of Dassel, and the Board approved.
Election discussion
This being an election year, there was much discussion concerning the establishment of a county absentee ballot board. Judges must be trained and declare a party in order to participate in the process. There are several different levels of ballot sorting, according to Meeker County Auditor Barb Loch, with an estimated 25 to 30 meetings planned, and the process is transparent to the public.
The subject of using county staff rather than outside judges brought some discussion.
Some counties use county staff exclusively, some use a mix, and some use only non-county personnel, Loch said. Declaration of party affiliation creates a potential drawback in the use of county personnel, Loch said.. The Board approved the adoption of a County Absentee Ballot Board, in addition to payment of $25 plus mileage for trained election judges who participate.
The primary absentee ballot period started Friday. Members of mail ballot precincts can expect their mail ballots around July 11.
Conditional use permits granted
Conditional use permits were granted for a landscaping project on Lake Stella and retaining wall placement in Darwin Township. The Board approved an application to rezone two parcels of agricultural land to rural residential and plat the two into three parcels for building eligibility.
Transfer station contract amended
Endurance Environmental Solutions is seeking an amendment to the transfer station operation contract with Meeker County, indicating the contract is no longer viable. Several options for waste management were discussed, including the potential for a shift in how the management fee is paid, collection of revenue and responsibility for the daily functioning of the landfill. Leaving future review on the table, the Board approved amending the current transfer station operation contract and amending dump fees effective July 1.
Policy changes
The Board approved the Human Service Communicable Disease and Prevention Policy that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic with the addition of a medical documentation requirement. In addition, due to legislation, the Board approved an amendment to policy to coincide with a Minnesota statutory change. The statute requires companies to make reasonable accommodations for an employee to express milk for her infant during the first 12 months after birth.
Boat inspections
Are the boat landing inspections worth it? Currently, the county’s budget is $153,000 for the summer, and that funds inspections at area lakes on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. While the DNR reiterates it may be more for education than inspection purposes, the county will continue to evaluate the program.
Regional issues discussed
Members of the Board attended a district meeting June 13 in Wright County and reported on what’s being discussed in other counties around the area. A hot topic was the management of VRBO (vacation rentals by owner), nuisance enforcement and restrictions as the VRBO becomes more and more popular in lake areas. Other items of importance are opioid settlement, a growing concern for all, and broadband making progress in bringing the internet to rural places.
Library funding
Commissioners learned that the Pioneerland Public Library system, which includes four libraries in Meeker County and 32 libraries and 160 employees throughout the region, receives no federal or state funding. The library system is dependent on city and county support to operate.