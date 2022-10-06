In a brief meeting, the Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved the Mississippi River-St. Cloud One Watershed One Plan Projects Agreement for the specific goal of developing a watershed management pan, also known as One Watershed, One Plan.
The program is designed to foster collaboration between upstream and downstream neighbors to work where it’s most important in the watershed, not limited by county or other jurisdictional boundaries.
The program is also designed to align local water planning purposes and procedures on watershed boundaries to create a systematic, watershed-wide, science-based approach to watershed management.
The counties of Benton, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright, along with the Benton, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright Soil and Water Conservation Districts are all part of the agreement. On a side note, the Clearwater River Watershed district is not joining the agreement due to concerns about local authority being superseded by the agreement.
- In personnel matters the board approved the appointment of Miranda Gohn to the Public Health Advisory Committee, and hiring Glenn Klaphake as a corrections officer.
- The board also approved recruiting two paid master’s degree candidate internships for Social Services. The interns will focus on assessment skills, mental health principles, current methods and trends, child protection assessment and investigation procedures along with other learning opportunities.
Also, C0VID-19 shots are still available at Family Fair or Walmart, and the local Public Health Board is encouraging people to get their influenza shots as we move into flu season.