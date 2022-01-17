Timothy Steinert has been hired as Meeker County’s next veterans service officer.
“We are very fortunate to have Timothy as part of our team,” County Administrator Andrew Letson said in a news release last week. “I am excited for him to get to work and begin building relationships with the veterans in our community.”
Steinert has more than 28 years of military service in the Minnesota National Guard. His career includes deployment to Iraq in 2009 and service as Rear Detachment Battalion Commander, in which he provided support to deployed soldiers and their families. In addition to military service, Letson said, Steinert has extensive sales and volunteer experience.
“I look forward to reaching out to all the service members, veterans, and their families in Meeker County, to give them the respect they have earned and help them access the benefits they deserve,” Steinert said in the news release. “It is my honor and privilege to work with these men and women and advocate on their behalf.”
Meeker County Veterans Service Office assists veterans, their dependents and spouses with application for, and ongoing eligibility for, benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The office provides information regarding numerous programs and expert assistance in the development and follow-through of all claims, in addition to a variety of other services.
Steinert will start his new role Jan. 24. He replaces Donald Dufner, who resigned in August 2021.