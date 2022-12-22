Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Hall is the place to go for information abtout city ordinances, to apply for a permit, or even to pay your utility bill. City Hall is located at 126 Marshall Ave. N.Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Council learned Monday what the penalty will be for a year-and-a-half-year-old violation of state wastewater regulations that came to light earlier this year.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Administrative Penalty Order on Nov. 29 that carries a $13,600 fine in response to the city’s wastewater treatment plant exceeding discharge rates in 2021.

