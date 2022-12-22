Litchfield City Council learned Monday what the penalty will be for a year-and-a-half-year-old violation of state wastewater regulations that came to light earlier this year.
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Administrative Penalty Order on Nov. 29 that carries a $13,600 fine in response to the city’s wastewater treatment plant exceeding discharge rates in 2021.
“We’ve known this was coming,” City Administrator Dave Cziok said, and it was communicated to the City Council. The unknown was how much the financial penalty might be.
The action stems from a June 2021 incident in which the wastewater facility, bombarded with an unexpected increase in loads from the First District Association cheese-making facility, discharged partially treated wastewater, rather than full treated.
The event took place even though staff worked 24-hour shifts at the wastewater plant, and maintained contact with FDA personnel throughout, Cziok explained. First District Association was ramping up production with its expanded facility at about that time and its loads sent to the city treatment facility were two to four times higher than what their industrial treatment agreement allowed.
In addition, the Northstar Processing facility was sending higher-than-expected loads into the wastewater system.
The way the staff handled the issue and its proactive reporting of issues to MPCA, Cziok said, allowed for a “fairly favorable review from MPCA.” The state agency acknowledged that industry was outside compliance and have allowed the city to stay outside of the load at the wastewater plant, as long as discharge from the plant remains in compliance.
The wastewater treatment facility staff’s ability to keep the plant in compliance now, even though the plant is seeing two to three times higher loads than what it is rated for has allowed the city to stay within its permit requirements, however, “we continue to see really high discharge rates to the plant,” Cziok explained. “It’s very possible we could see an upset in the future.”
If that “upset” comes, the city is likely to see additional enforcement actions from the state, which means possibly stiffer fines.
“The only way to change this is to take a look at where our industries are and take action,” Cziok said.
Cziok recommended that the fine be split three ways, with the city, FDA and Northstar each paying one-third of the cost. Though FDA is “very receptive to this” the leadership there indicated they would like to see the fine reduced, so “that’s a conversation we continue to have with the MPCA.”
Twice each year, the MPCA publishes an enforcement report on its website, listing all actions with penalties greater than $10,000. Part of the interest in negotiating a decrease in penalty is to avoid being included on that list, Cziok said.
Reaching agreement with Northstar Processing has been more difficult, Cziok acknowledged, because the business recently went through an ownership change, and it continues to be in noncompliance with its wastewater agreement, but the city and its engineering firm, Bolton & Menk, continue to toward that end.
“The significant industrial users are aware of the situation and will be providing additional information to address the requirements of the Order,” city engineer Chuck DeWolf wrote In a memo to the City Council. “Staff intends to incorporate the information provided by the industries into the City’s formal response to the MPCA.”
The city staff, along with Bolton & Menk engineers, continue work on a plan to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility, as well. The City Council received an update on progress on that front during a November meeting.
It's a challenging plan, Bolton & Menk engineer Paul Stafford said at the time, because of the differences in the type of wastewater discharged by FDA and by typical residential/commercial users. Effluent from the two sources needs to be separated and treated in different ways. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also setting more stringent standards.
Stafford said he was working closely with FDA, and also with state agencies, to apply for low-interest wastewater treatment loans and grants, “point source” treatment grants, and a state bonding bill allocation, to help upgrade the city’s effluent operations.
Although the exact cost of all these improvements has yet to be determined, preliminary figures shared by Stafford estimated costs in the range of $15 million to $18 million for the city’s portion. The separate First District Association treatments, which Stafford thought might cost about $5 million, would be mostly funded by FDA. However, costs could be significantly reduced if Litchfield accesses some or all of the alternative funding sources. The upgrades will likely require some level of general rate increase within the next three years.
In preparation for this work, the council in November passed a resolution to apply for state Public Financing Authority funds and to participate in voluntary MPCA testing, to determine if the city is, in fact, producing any of this chemical. City officials decided that it would be less costly to have its effluent tested now by the state instead of waiting until it becomes a mandatory addition to their city-paid testing regimen.
Stafford said MPCA approval on the city’s application is pending, but progressing. He estimated that construction could begin in 2024.