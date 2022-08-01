Minnesota’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Ballots in Litchfield and Meeker County will not feature many competitive local races, but voters could have some choices to make when it comes to state and federal offices.
But first things first — where to vote? Following is a list of polling places throughout Meeker County:
Acton Township — Grove City Community Center, 210 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City;
Cedar Mills Township — mail ballot;
Collinwood Township — Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746 Ave., Dassel;
Cosmos Township — mail ballot;
Danielson Township — mail ballot;
Darwin Township — mail ballot;
Dassel Township — Dassel Historical Building, 901 First St. N., Dassel;
Ellsworth Township — mail ballot;
Forest City Township — mail ballot;
Forest Prairie Township — Watkins Community Hall, 110 Central Ave. S., Watkins;
Greenleaf Township — Beckville Church/Greenleaf Township Hall, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield;
Harvey Township — mail ballot;
Kingston Township — Kingston Community Center, 30840 722nd Ave., Dassel;
Litchfield Township — Litchfield Fire Hall, 227 Ramsey Ave. N., Litchfield;
Manannah Township — Manannah Township Hall, 57211 351st St. Grove City;
Swede Grove Township — Grove City Community Center, 210 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City;
Union Grove Township — Union Grove Township Hall, 35975 515 Ave., Paynesville;
Cedar Mills — mail ballot;
Cosmos — mail ballot;
Darwin — Darwin Township/City Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin;
Dassel — Dassel City Hall Community Room, 460 Third St., Dassel;
Eden Valley — Eden Valley Civic Center, 171 Cossairt Ave. W., Eden Valley;
Grove City — Grove City Community Center, 210 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City;
Kingston — mail ballot;
Litchfield – Church of St. Philip Social Hall, 821 Fifth St. E., Litchfield;
Watkins — Watkins Community Hall, 110 Central Ave. S., Watkins.
Partisan choices
The primary ballot is a partisan, meaning voters are only permitted to vote in the races of one political party. Among the state and federal contests by party:
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party: Voters can select from the teams of Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, and Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann for the gubernatorial candidates.
Legal Marijuana Now Party: Travis “Bull” Johnson appears as the sole U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
Voters can select from the teams of James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, and Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse as gubernatorial candidates.
Republican Party: Michelle Fischbach appears as the sole U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
Voters can select from the teams of Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards, Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, and Scott Jensen and Matt Birk as gubernatorial candidates.
Voters can select Kim Crockett or Erik van Mechelen as the Secretary of State candidate.
Voters can select Doug Wardlow, Jim Schultz or Sharon Anderson as the Attorney General candidate.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party: Voters can select Alycia R. Gruenhagen or Jill Abahsain as the U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
The teams of Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker, and Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are gubernatorial candidates.
Voters can select Steve Simon or Steve Carlson as the Secretary of State candidate.
Voters can select Keith Ellison or Bill Dahn as the Attorney General candidate.