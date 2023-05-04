Litchfield City Hall

 File photo

Two local service clubs — Litchfield Lions and the Litchfield Rotary — donated “May baskets” of service to the Litchfield City Council on May Day.

The Lions Club offered to coordinate the city’s annual cleanup day, usually scheduled for the third Saturday in May, if the city continued to cover the balance between revenue received from residents wanting to recycle old appliances, scrap metal and electronics, and the cost of disposing of these and other large trash items.