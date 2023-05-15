In less than a week, state Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, went from optimistic to disappointed at the prospects for a bonding package that would accomplish necessary capital projects in Greater Minnesota, including some in his own district.
Urdahl had hoped a $1.5 billion capital investment package that passed the House in March was headed for approval, either as a bonding bill or as a cash proposal.
But Friday, House and Senate DFLers announced a plan for $1.3 billion in cash for capital projects, a proposal that left Urdahl sounding frustrated.
“We did an awful good job with what we passed off the House floor,” said Urdahl, the lead Republican on the House bonding committee. “I do not think what we have before us right now is a very good bill. It doesn’t address a lot of the needs of Minnesota that need to be addressed.”
Included in the spending proposal announced last week are:
U $295 million for grants to cities and nonprofits, including 80 projects ranging from firefighting facilities, youth shelters, ice rinks, inclusive playgrounds, health clinics and museums.
U $210.9 million for water and sewer projects.
Among more specific allocations proposed:
U $142.9 million to the Department of Transportation, including $45 million for undesignated roads and bridges and 17 other projects;
U $124.2 million to the Metropolitan Council including $44 million for bus rapid transit infrastructure;
U $116.6 million to the Department of Natural Resources;
U $79.3 million to the Department of Human Services, including $50 million for emergency shelters;
U $77.8 million for improvements to the Hastings veterans’ home;
U $52.8 million to the Pollution Control Agency, with about half going to an anaerobic digester in Hennepin County;
U $45 million each to the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University system for asset preservation and replacement;
U $40.5 million for public safety infrastructure, including $11.4 million for a new state emergency operations center;
U $13.8 million to the Department of Administration for the Capital Asset Preservation Account, Capitol Complex security upgrades and Ford Building demolition.
Prior to the unveiling of the new plan last week, Urdahl had been optimistic about the prospects for a bonding package that would provide funding for three large projects in his House 16A district.
“It’s going to be $1.5 billion of general obligation bonds … or a cash bill,” Urdahl said. “But something will happen, I believe.”
The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the $1.5 billion bonding package in early March, but that bill has been tabled in the Senate. Passage there is far less certain, as bonding bills require a super majority, or 60% of the vote, meaning at least seven Republicans would have to vote for it. A mid-March vote in the Senate ended in a split along party lines, with 33 DFLers approving, and 32 Republicans opposed. Senate Republican leaders have said they want tax cuts before they will support the bonding package.
“They (Senate Republicans) have decided they should leverage it for something else,” Urdahl said. “That has not been successfully done very often.”
As the minority lead on the House bonding committee, Urdahl said, he helped deliver 21 votes for the bonding bill, 10 more than the minimum needed for a super majority there.
He pushed for the bill because, he said, “there will be projects in Greater Minnesota that are going t be addressed. I am optimistic we’ll get some things done for my district (16A).”
Among those close-to-home projects are:
U $2.5 million for Litchfield historic district building façade improvements.
U $5 million for Litchfield wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
U $1 million for the Litchfield Area Recreation Center.
That picture might have changed now, however, due to the impasse between Senate Republicans and Democrats.
“With time in the session running short, the proposal we’ve unveiled today (Friday) isn’t our first choice when it comes to passing capital investment legislation this session, but it’s the most effective and accessible option available to us,” Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, and Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, said in a joint statement.
Things can change quickly at the Legislature though, as Urdahl is well aware, and with the session not set to adjourn until May 22, there' still could be multiple changes in the bonding package and other legislation.