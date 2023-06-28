Improvement to U.S. Highway 12 are coming, but not right away.
And it won’t include any changes to the busy Highway 12/County State Aid Highway 34 intersection.
During its meeting last week, Litchfield City Council heard plans for a project that will improve the surface of Highway 12 from Davis Avenue in Litchfield to Cokato. Scheduled for the summer of 2024, the project will require a detour for the east end from Darwin to Cokato, while the west end work will be done under traffic.
Work will include mill-and-overlay from Litchfield to Darwin, which allows for the work to be done under traffic. It will be a 3-inch overlay, according to Lowell Flaten, preliminary design engineer Minnesota Department of Transportation, who explained the project to the City Council. He said a culvert will be installed just east of the 12/34 intersection, and that work will require a detour.
The portion from Darwin to Cokato includes concrete paving and a detour circumventing the work. MnDOT’s preliminary detour plan will use highways 34, 11 and 21 in Meeker County and Wright County Road 3.
The work is scheduled to begin after Litchfield’s Watercade celebration in July next year and is expected to continue through October.
No updates to the 12/34 intersection are planned during the project, Flaten said, but he did tell the City Council that MnDOT would work with the city if it wants to pursue changes.
In other action: