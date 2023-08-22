Should Litchfield rebuild its skate park?
A delegation of about 16 youths and their adult supporters asked the Litchfield City Council during it's Aug. 16 meeting to rebuild a skate park and non-motorized BMX-style bike track on city property.
Serving as spokesman for the group, Franklin Rech noted that there was once a skateboard park in town, but its features have been discarded. He asked the council to rebuild one either at North Park, or Prairie Park or on other, undeveloped city-owned property. Reck estimated that it would cost about $51,000 to do this, and noted that his group has received a $10,000 donation to date and is willing to do more fundraising if the council approves the venture.
Councilors noted that the old skate park near the civic arena had been “in the wrong location” and too isolated, and that issues had developed necessitating its closure. The council directed staff to research the proposal and report back in about six weeks.
The council discussed another recreational matter Aug. 21, as well — how it should manage the construction of the Litchfield Area Recreational Center. The LARC would be built on school property and managed by the school’s Community Education department, but the new field house would be owned by the city.
Litchfield School Board is still working out details on a joint powers agreement between itself and the City Council, but the council decided to move ahead with its current architectural consultants, Wold Architects, and probably its current capital project management consultants, rather than going through a lengthy request for proposal process that would potentially delay the project for several months. City Administrator Dave Cziok advised that, because state grant money is involved, the city could not use the “design/build” method it has used on other recent projects, but would need to follow a competitive bid process for the LARC construction and utilize fair labor wages and meet other state requirements. Cziok estimated that this and factors related to managing the project could raise the total cost by several hundred thousand dollars.
Following discussion on this matter, Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki submitted her resignation from the LARC Committee.
Among other business:
- Cziok noted that Litchfield Building Center accepted the city’s offer to sell eight undeveloped lots adjacent to the city’s golf course to the builder. Terms of the agreement were described in detail at the Aug. 7 council meeting, but included a price of $40,000 with the understanding that LBC would be responsible for the cost of soil borings and extending city utilities to the lots. A three-year tax rebate agreement is also part of the deal. Under the agreement, a couple of city-owned lakeside lots would be sold to the developer for joint lake access for the development’s homeowners association, contingent on at least two of the units being ready for occupancy. In past conversation with the council, LBC representatives had stated their intent to construct a twin home on each lot. A three-year tax rebate was also part of the offer.
- City officials engaged in discussion of when and how language interpreter services should be provided. There has been a request for an interpreter at an upcoming planning and zoning hearing. City Attorney Mark Wood said that cities are not required by law to provide interpreting, but there are occasions when it might be useful. City staff was directed to check with law enforcement and county social services to see if the language service they use might be available.
- The council conducted its annual evaluation of the city administrator in a closed session. A report of the outcome will be presented at the next regular council meeting, Sept. 5.