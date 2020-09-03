The U.S. Highway 12 reconstruction project will open to traffic Sept. 4.
Crews will begin removing the detour mid-morning and the road will be open to traffic by the afternoon, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The project has run ahead of schedule almost since it began in March, when its expected completion date was sometime in October. Shortly, that was moved up to Sept. 19.
Just last week, Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Mandi Lighthizer-Schmidt said the official completion date was still Sept. 19, but she hinted that the project could be done before then. A Friday opening means contractor Landwehr Construction will have completed the job nearly two months ahead of schedule.
"MnDOT and Landwehr Construction have worked hard to accelerate the project, recognizing the benefits to business and residents," a MnDOT news release said. "The project will be completed seven weeks earlier than originally anticipated."
The reconstruction of Highway 12 from Fourth Street to the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 22 began March 30.
The project created a smoother road surface, modernized sanitary sewer and water and improved drainage, MnDOT said.