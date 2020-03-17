The Litchfield Independent Review office will be closed to walk-in customers effective immediately. The decision is in response to the COVID-19 situation and recommendations from health officials for social distancing. Management at Independent Review and parent company MediaNews Group make the health and safety of their staff and of the community their highest priority. With that goal in mind, the decision was made to close the office to outside customers and to allow members of our team to work remotely. This precaution will run through the business day Friday, March 27. The Independent Review staff will continue working, however. Customers who want to place an ad, purchase a subscription or offer a news tip are asked to do so either via a phone call (320-693-3266) or email (news@independentreview.net). There also is a drop slot in the front door of the Independent Review building at 217 N. Sibley Ave.

