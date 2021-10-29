Litchfield Area Christian Women will have an Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving Coffee and Rolls from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S.
The event will include Sherry Segal speaking about "Traditions Now and Then." An Owatonna resident, Segal has traveled to and taught in Liberia, West Africa and Zambia for 13 years. She will share the customs and will wear the traditional costume of Liberian women during her presentation.
Segal also will discuss "Reasons to Celebrate" during her talk titled, "My Journey from Hopeless to Joy in Christ."
Donna Nelson of Litchfield will present "Seasonal Melodies."
LACW Prayer Connection and board meeting will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Shady's in Litchfield.
To reserve a spot at the LACW brunch, women should contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, Nov. 8.