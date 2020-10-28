Voters in the Litchfield School District have many choices as they check their ballot this year, with nine candidates vying for three positions on the board.
Two incumbents — Chase Groskreutz and Julie Rae Pennertz — are joined on the ballot by seven other candidates — Alex Carlson, Vanessa Christianson, Michelle Falling, Dan Hansen, Manny Jasso, Malinda Larson and Steve Skalman.
In an effort to help voters in the decision-making process, the Independent Review sent questionnaires to each of the candidates. Click on each candidate's name to read their responses.