Voters in the Litchfield School District have many choices as they check their ballot this year, with nine candidates vying for three positions on the board.

Two incumbents — Chase Groskreutz and Julie Rae Pennertz — are joined on the ballot by seven other candidates — Alex Carlson, Vanessa Christianson, Michelle Falling, Dan Hansen, Manny Jasso, Malinda Larson and Steve Skalman.

In an effort to help voters in the decision-making process, the Independent Review sent questionnaires to each of the candidates. Click on each candidate's name to read their responses.

Alex Carlson

Vanessa Christianson

Michelle Falling

Chase Groskreutz

Dan Hansen

Malinda Larson

Manny Jasso

Julie Rae Pennertz

Steven Skalman

