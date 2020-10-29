Three Litchfield City Council seats will are up for election this year, with three incumbents facing challenges.
The races include the at-large seat currently held by Ron Dingmann, who is being challenged by Holly Flemming. Meanwhile, Ward 2 incumbent Darlene Kotelnicki faces a challenge from Rick Beecroft, and Ward 4 incumbent Vern Loch Jr. is being challenged by John Carlson.
The Independent Review mailed a five-question questionnaire to each of the candidates in September and all responded. Read their answers by clicking on their names below.