Litchfield voters will have some decisions to make when they head to the polls for the Nov. 3 general election.
All three City Council races will be contested.
In the at-large council race, for which all city residents vote, incumbent Ron Dingmann will face challenger Holly Flemming.
Ward 2 voters also will have to decide between incumbent Darlene Kotelnicki and challenger Rick Beecroft. Meanwhile, in Ward 4 incumbent Vern Loch Jr. will face challenger John Carlson.
The Litchfield School Board race features a crowded field, with nine candidates filing to run for three seats. The group includes in incumbents Chase Groskreutz and Julie Rae Pennertz, in addition to Manny Jasso, Alex Carlson, Malinda Larson, Vanessa Christianson, Steven Skalman, Dan Hansen and Michelle Falling.