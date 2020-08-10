Abby Shoutz of the Forest City Livewires 4-H Club is August’s Meeker County 4-H’er of the Month. Abby has been a dedicated 4-H’er for 11 years and is excited to continue her career this fall as a junior at Litchfield High School. She has served as her club’s reporter, historian, and secretary in past years. She is currently serving as a Meeker County 4-H Ambassador. As an ambassador, she has planned and run day camps and service projects throughout the County.
Abby has turned many opportunities that 4-H provides into leadership and communication projects within her community. Through the Ambassador Program, Abby has participated in radio promotions for the county fair and has led National 4-H Week activities and school visits. These communication and leadership opportunities will help her in her business and communications degree in the future.
She has excelled in and enjoys the Home Environment and Photography project areas. This spring she has been reupholstering chairs, tables, and other furniture for the Home Environment project. Abby enjoys the diversity of this project area because every project brings different challenges. She loves to take pictures and is often behind the camera recognizing the unique beauty of different perspectives. Her favorite part of 4-H is sharing what she is passionate about with the lifelong friends that she has made. She participates in 4-H because of these friends as well as how she has built up her confidence and expertise in her project areas.
In 2018, Abby showed her rabbit at the Meeker County Fair and was the Intermediate Showmanship Champion. She was then presented the opportunity to participate in Round Robin, where 4-H’ers show the other champion animals from different species and are tested on their knowledge. She was terrified of showing the chickens, but overcame her fear and had a good laugh about it. Abby learned and encourages others to never give up an opportunity to grow in a project area or leadership role.
You represent Meeker County 4-H well, Abby. Congratulations on all of your hard work!