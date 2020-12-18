Several events are planned during the next several weeks for those in agricultural pursuits. Following is a list from University of Minnesota Extension.
Strategic Farming 2021: Let’s Talk Crops!
This is a Zoom seminar that will take place from 8:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 6 through March 24. For more details on each session and to register, go to: https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming.
Annie’s Inspired – An Interactive Course on Farm Risk Management
Online sessions will be 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 19 to Feb. 23. Registration is available at z.umn.edu/CMNAnniesInspired. If you have questions or need assistance with registration, call 320-255-6169 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
2021 UMN Equine Virtual Conference
Online on 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. The conference is free to attend, but registration is required by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. To register, and for more information, visit https://www.equine.umn.edu/events/2021-umn-equine-conference
Women in Ag Network Sixth Annual Conference
Online 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Pre-registration is required to obtain the virtual link to the conference, as well as conference materials. To register visit z.umn.edu/WAGN2021ConferenceReg. Registration is $35, with a special rate of $15 for students. For more information, please visit z.umn.edu/WAGNConference21. Contact Sarah Schieck Boelke (schi0466@umn.edu ext. 2004) or Amber Roberts (AmberR@umn.edu or 218-236-2009).