Fall is here, with the changes and new beginnings that brings. The Litchfield Library doesn’t have the whole lineup of programs we would normally be announcing at the start of a new season, but we do have some new things happening.
The big announcement is that we have a new Children’s Librarian! Her name is Rachelle, and she is also the Youth Librarian for the Hutchinson Library. We will be splitting her time so that we can benefit from her expertise and skills in both libraries. She’ll be starting after Labor Day, so look for more news about her in the weeks to come, once she has a chance to get her feet wet. I know you’re going to like her!
Elisabeth has been sharing her Dassel Library virtual storytimes with the Litchfield Library Facebook page this summer. We’ll take a little break from storytime for the Labor Day weekend and the start of school, and then we’ll be figuring out what our virtual storytimes will look like going forward. In the meantime, you can always access the storytimes from this summer on the Litchfield Library Facebook account or Dassel Library’s website.
We will be offering a take-home Maker Space program on Monday, Sept. 14. Starting at 3:30 p.m., we’ll put out simple electronics kits that our Maker Space program leader Kevin has put together. They’re recommended for kids in grades 3-5, and you’ll find them on a cart outside in front of the library, while supplies last. Kids can learn how to make a circuit with popsicle sticks, binder clips, and colored LED lights.
Also on Sept. 14, we’ll have the first virtual session of an enhanced book club for adults, in conjunction with Dassel Library. It’s called Deep-Dive Book Club: Slavery in America. It will be held on Google Meet from 7-8 p.m. on six Mondays: Sept.14, 28, Oct. 12 and 26, and Nov. 9 and 23. The class will be taught remotely by Jenny Skoog, a Black Studies scholar and central Minnesota native. The goal of the class is to gain a more robust understanding of early American history and how it affects us still today.
We’ll read and discuss a number of primary historical documents and supporting materials about the African-American experience from colonial days to the time before the Civil War. Those readings and other media will be available online. We’ll also read two books: “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet A. Jacobs, and “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” by Frederick Douglass. Those books are available to check out as print books through the library or as e-books through our Overdrive service.
To sign up for the Deep-Dive Book Club, call me at the Litchfield Library at 320-593-9447 or send me an email at elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
We’re hoping to bring you news of a virtual event with authors soon.
We will not be having a September book sale, so continue to visit the cart of free books outside the library every day there isn’t a threat of rain, and bring some things home to keep.
Our schedule of Library Express and computer appointments will be expanding, so visit litchfield.lib.mn.us for the latest days and times offered. Curbside pickup is still available during all of our operating hours. Continue placing your requests through the catalog or by calling the library at 320-693-2483, and we’ll keep bringing your items out to you when you arrive. We’re happy to gather the things you need and keep you stocked with books to read and DVDs to watch as the days get cooler.