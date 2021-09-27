Autumn is a great time to read a spooky story, especially with Halloween right around the corner. Here are some great scary stories for children and teens to enjoy this fall:
“The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams: This picture book is great for all ages! A little old lady who lives in a forest must deal with spooky objects following her through the woods trying to scare her. With repetitive phrasing, children will love to read along with you!
“Creepy Carrots” by Aaron Reynolds: This picture book is a laugh-out-loud hoot to read. Jasper Rabbit starts to see carrots from Crackenhopper field in the most peculiar places. Are the carrots following him? What’s a little rabbit to do? Check out the sequel, “Creepy Pair of Underwear.”
“Scary Stories for Young Foxes” by Christian McKay Heidicker: This chapter book features a collection of six connected stories which follow a group of fox kits as they survive in the wilderness. Great for ages 9 and older.
“Coraline” by Neil Gaiman: This story follows a girl, Coraline, who discovers a world that is similar yet very different from her own. She must face a gruesome entity to save herself, her parents and three other souls from this world. This chapter book is recommended for ages 8 and older.
“The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein” by Kiersten White: This story is a re-telling of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein from the perspective of Elizabeth, who is an adopted child of the Frankenstein’s. She was adopted as a companion for their unpredictable son, Victor. Recommended for teens.
“Eat Your Heart Out” by Kelly DeVos: This story follows six teens as they are forced to spend their winter break at camp during the worst blizzard in a century. These campers find out that the neighboring camp is literally crawling with monsters. Recommended for teens.
You might need to leave the lights on after reading these scary stories.
Until next time, happy reading!