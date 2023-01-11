Wontons and egg rolls

Wontons, egg rolls, and sweet and sour sauce make a great starter for your Chinese new year celebration.

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Now that you are done celebrating the new year, you can celebrate the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22. I’m sharing some easy, economical recipes that you can make at home that taste like they came from a restaurant.

Fried rice is a popular quick and easy recipe. The salty and savory fluffy rice is made with veggies and eggs mixed in. The recipe starts with cooked rice so it only takes 20 minutes to make.

— Bev Barrett is a retired family and consumer science teacher who lives in Litchfield and operates the 4B’z Event Center in Litchfield. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.

