Now that you are done celebrating the new year, you can celebrate the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22. I’m sharing some easy, economical recipes that you can make at home that taste like they came from a restaurant.
Fried rice is a popular quick and easy recipe. The salty and savory fluffy rice is made with veggies and eggs mixed in. The recipe starts with cooked rice so it only takes 20 minutes to make.
3 Tbsp. canola or vegetable oil
6 cups cooked white rice, cooled
1 cup frozen peas and carrot mix
Put the oil in the wok or heavy fry pan and heat on high. Add in the eggs and stir cooking and breaking it into smaller pieces until fully cooked. Add in the cooled white rice and stir them together. Mix in the soy sauce and toss until the rice is fully coated, Add in the carrots and peas and toss again. Stir in sesame oil and mix again. Serve hot. 6 servings.
Homemade egg rolls are a great snack that you can make ahead and fry when you are ready to serve them. You use a coleslaw mix to save time. This recipe uses pork but you can use ground chicken instead.
¼ cup sliced green onions
1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
Heat the 2 tsp. of vegetable oil in large pan over medium high heat. Add the ground pork and seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the pork with a spatula, until meat is browned and cooked through. Add the garlic and ginger and then cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the coleslaw mix and green onions. Cook until cabbage is wilted, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil, then remove from heat. Spoon approximately 2-3 Tbsp. of filling onto each egg roll wrapper and fold according to package directions, using the beaten egg to seal the edges of the wrappers as you go.
To fry in pan: Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pot. Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time. Turning occasionally, until browned 3-5 minutes.
Bake in oven: Coat them with cooking spray and bake at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until browned and crispy. Makes 12 egg rolls.
Cream cheese wontons are another easy recipe that makes a perfect starter for a meal or a game day treat. The crisp exterior wontons are stuffed with a delicious filling. Serve with sweet and sour sauce.
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
Combine the cream cheese, sugar and onion powder. Stir until well mixed. Place a wonton wrapper on a flat surface and drop a tsp. of the cream cheese mixture into the center, Brush the edges of the wonton with the egg. Bring the 2 opposite corners together in the middle of the wonton and pinch. Repeat with the other 2 corners and pinch to form a package shape. Repeat with the remaining wontons and cream cheese until all are filled. Heat 4 inches of oil in deep pan to 350 degrees. Fry 5-6 wontons at a time, turning them as needed to make sure they brown evenly. This should take about 3-5 minutes. Drain the cooked wontons on paper towels and repeat the frying with remaining wontons. 6 servings.
Sweet and sour sauce is a popular Chinese dipping sauce that is perfect to use on egg rolls, wontons or crispy wonton strips. It is quick and easy to make and it uses common ingredients you have in your kitchen. It has bright red color, with a sweet and acidic flavor. You could add 1 ½ Tbsps. of ketchup if you want to cut the vinegar taste but it will change the bright red color.
red food coloring for authentic color
Add 1 cup water, white vinegar and sugar to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the cornstarch to the remaining ¼ cup of water in a small bowl and whisk until the cornstarch is dissolved. Add the cornstarch slurry to the saucepan and whisk it all together. Reduce to a simmer and cook until thickened, about 5-7 minutes. Yield 8 servings
— Bev Barrett is a retired family and consumer science teacher who lives in Litchfield and operates the 4B’z Event Center in Litchfield. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.