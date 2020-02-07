You have a couple days left come up with Valentines recipes to make sweet and festive treats for the special people in your life. The large, fresh sweet strawberries that are available in stores are perfect for Valentines Day recipes.
---
I've shared a similar recipe before, but this one uses pie filling with the strawberries, cubed cake and a homemade vanilla cheesecake mousse. It's an elegant dessert served in a large clear bowl that is a crowd pleaser. It's fun to make and can be make in advance.
Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle
2 pints strawberries, hulled and cubed
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 lemon, juiced
21 ounce can strawberry pie filling.
Vanilla Cheesecake Mousse:
2 8 ounce cream cheese, softened
2 cups powdered sugar, divided
4 cups heavy cream, divided
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1 angel food or vanilla pound cake
Mix together the cubed strawberries with 1/3 cup granulated sugar and 1 juiced lemon. Stir well then set aside while you make the filling. Whip together 2 (8 ounce) softened cream cheese with 1 ½ cup powdered sugar and 1 ½ cup heavy cream. Add 1 Tbsp. vanilla. Whip for 2-3 minutes until creamy, fluffy and combined.
In a separate bowl, whip the remaining 2 ½ cups heavy cream with ½ cup powdered sugar. Whip until stiff peaks form. Fold 2 cup of the whipped sweetened fresh cream into the cheesecake mixture by hand. Reserve the remaining whipped sweetened fresh cream for the top of the trifle.
Add the strawberry pie filling to the fresh strawberries, mix well. To assemble: alternate layers of the cubed cake, strawberries and the vanilla cheesecake mousse. Repeat until all ingredients have been used. Top with remaining sweetened whipped cream and garnish as desired. Chill for 3-4 hours prior to serving. 16 servings.
---
Chocolate dipped Strawberries are an easy, delicious, impressive looking treat that's great for a Valentines gift or dessert. You can make regular dipped strawberries or turn them into heart shaped strawberries. Use high quality baking chocolate as cheap chocolate doesn't melt and doesn't taste as good.
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries (2 Shapes)
10 large sweet strawberries
6 ounce baking semi-sweet or milk chocolate like Bakers.
6 ounce white baking chocolate
1 tube red decorating gel
Optional-sprinkles to decorate
Set aside a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Set aside toppings. Prepare the strawberries: Wash berries and pat dry thoroughly. Add baking chocolate to a medium bowl and microwave 50 percent power in 30 second intervals until melted, stirring each time. Repeat with white chocolate.
To make chocolate covered strawberries:
Hold the strawberry by the stem and dip it in the chocolate. Lift and scrape the excess chocolate. Place the strawberry on the parchment paper and garnish with melted chocolate. (Place remaining melted chocolate in zip-top bag and squeeze into corner. Clip 1/8 inch off the corner with scissors and drizzle on berries. Chill for 15 minutes until it sets.
To make chocolate Strawberry Hearts:
Slice each strawberry in half lengthwise. Use a toothpick to fasten two halves together to make a heart shape. Cut all berries and pay dry one more time so they are dry. Dip strawberry hearts into chocolate using two forks and place on parchment paper. Chill about 15 minutes until the chocolate sets. Carefully remove the toothpicks using your fingers.
Drizzle melted chocolate or decorating gel on top of hearts. They taste best the same day made, but last up to 2 days in refrigerator.
---
You can make easy heart shaped rolls with only 3 ingredients that are ready in 25 minutes. It's a fun activity to do with kids. The easy homemade rolls can be made ahead of time.
Heart Shaped Cinnamon Rolls
14 ounce can of refrigerated pizza dough
½ cup sugar
2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
Optional-maple syrup or caramel sauce, for dipping
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick baking mat. Unroll the pizza dough into a rectangle on work surface. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar evenly across. Using fingertips, roll up the long edge halfway and repeat with second long edge. The two roll should be touching. Using a sharp knife, cut rolls into 1-inch segments making 16 rolls.
Place them face-up on the baking sheet. Bake 15-20 minutes until golden. Remove from oven and serve warm with optional dipping sauce. 8 servings.
---
You can make a quick, easy treat, perfect for Valentines Day.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie
1 box red velvet cake mix
½ cup butter, melted
1 large egg
1 Tbsp. boiling water
For the Frosting:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 large egg
¼ cup sugar
½ tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13 baking dish. Beat together the cake mix, butter, egg and water until well combined. Dough will be very thick and sticky. Press the batter into the prepared pan. Beat together the cream cheese, egg, sugar and vanilla until well combined. Drop by the spoonful onto the brownie dough. Bake brownies for 10 minutes; remove for the oven and run a knife through the dough to swirl the cheesecake throughout. Return to the oven and continue baking for 25 minutes. Cool completely & cut into 12 bars.