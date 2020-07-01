Happy Fourth of July! It won’t be the same this year, if you usually celebrate by attending area festivities. A few communities might still be having fireworks without allowing large group gatherings.
You can still get together with your family or a small group and make enjoy some of the traditional summer foods.
---
This recipe for country-style ribs is made with a sweet, tangy flavor. They are made in a slow cooker for carefree meal prep.
Super Easy Country-Style Ribs
1 ½ cups ketchup
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup white vinegar
2 tsp. seasoned salt
2 pounds boneless country-style pork ribs
optional-½ teaspoon liquid smoke
In a 3-quart slow cooker, mix ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, seasoned salt and if desired liquid smoke. Add ribs; turn to coat. Cook, uncovered, on low 5-6 hours or until meat is tender. Remove pork to a serving plate. Skim fat from cooking liquid. If desired, transfer to small saucepan to thicken; bring to a boil and cook 12-15 minutes or until sauce is reduced to 1 ½ cups. Serve with ribs.
To make ahead: In a large airtight container, combine ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, seasoned salt and if desired, liquid smoke. Add pork, seal bag and freeze. To use, place container in refrigerator 48 hours or until the ribs are completely thawed. Cook as directed. 4 servings.
---
Baked Beans is a popular side dish served at potlucks or barbecues. This easy recipe uses root beer for a unique, delicious flavor. If you are making them for a crowd, you might want to double the recipe. You bake the beans for 55 minutes to cook down sauce until thickened.
Root Beer Baked Beans
3 bacon slices
1 small onion, diced
2-16 ounce cans pork and beans
½ cup root beer, not diet
¼ cup smokey barbecue saucepan
1/8 tsp. hot sauce
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp; remove and drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon. Sauté onion in hot bacon drippings in skillet over high heat 5 minutes until tender. Stir together onion, crumbled bacon, beans, and remaining ingredients in a lightly greased 1-quart baking dish. Bake beans, uncovered for 55 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Yield 8 servings.
---
A delicious fresh fruit salad is always popular. The recipe with a bright citrus honey dressing serves at least 20-people. You can prepare the fruit ahead and then mix with dressing just before serving.
Fruit Salad For A Crowd
3 cups red seedless grapes
3 cups green seedless grapes
2 cups cubed pineapple
2 cups cubed cantaloupe
3 cups quartered strawberries, washed with stems removed
2 pints blueberries
1 and ½ cups orange juice
½ cup honey
optional 2 teaspoons cinnamon
Wash grapes and blueberries. Set aside to drain. Place all fruit in a large bowl and set aside. In a medium size bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over fruit and gently toss with large spoon. Cover fruit with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator or cooler until ready to serve. Serves 20.
---
Enjoy the delicious June strawberries while they are available. This strawberry slab pie recipe makes an easy, beautiful summer dessert. Press the two crusts together to cover jelly roll pan or a thin crust. Bake the crust ahead so it doesn’t get soggy when adding strawberry filling.
Strawberry Slab Pie
11 ounce package refrigerated pie crust.
Filling: 32 ounce (4 cups) fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
2 ½ cups lemon lime soda (ex-Sprite or 7-UP)
6 ounce strawberry jello
1 ¼ cups sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
frozen whipped topping or whipped cream to garnish
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Turn both pie crust out on a lightly floured surface and stack one on top of the other. Poll them out roughly to a 12×17 inch rectangle. Carefully transfer crust to large baking sheet (10×15 inches). Tuck any excess crust under itself, then crimp or flute edges as desired. Prick the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Bake crust for 9-11 minutes or until lightly brown. Remove crust rom oven and cool.
Filling: In a large saucepan over medium heat, whisk together jello [packet, sugar and cornstarch. Pour in sprite and lemon juice. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring until thickened. Remove from heat and cool 10-15 minutes. Once crust is cooled, arrange sliced pieces strawberries on top. Pour cooled filling carefully on top. Refrigerate slab pie for at least 2 hours or until set. Serve with whipped topping. Serves 16-20.