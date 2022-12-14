Appetizers are popular for holiday gatherings. Party foods like dips, spreads and trays of delicious finger foods can be made ahead so entertaining is less stressful. You can balance the sweet food-filled holiday season by making light and refreshing appetizers for gatherings
---
This recipe for meatballs is especially colorful and delicious for the holiday season. You put the ingredients into a slow cooker and the sauce creates a thick, sticky coating. The orange juice adds extra zing flavor. You could make your own meatballs, but it is quicker if you purchase frozen ones. If you make ahead, cook and cool before transferring to an airtight container to refrigerate until you want to make them.
Cranberry Orange Meatballs
28 ounce bag frozen Swedish/Italian meatballs
12 ounce bottle chili sauce
14 ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce
1/4 cup orange juice
Put meatballs to a crockpot. Add the chili sauce and cranberry sauce on top of the meatballs. Add the orange juice to the chili sauce bottle and shake to loosen the remaining sauce and then pour it into the crockpot. Stir together to evenly coat the meatballs with the sauce. Cook on high for 2 hours or until the meatballs are tender and hot throughout, turn heat to low token warm spring serving. Stir occasionally. Serves 12 people.
---
This recipe only uses three ingredients and is a hit as an appetizer for the holidays. You simply wrap sausage with bacon and smother in brown sugar. Cut the bacon into thirds so it is easy to wrap. You can make ahead and just bake before serving. Use a glass baking pan so they get crispy and brown.
Bacon Wrapped Little Smokies
1 pound bacon, not thick
14 ounce little smokies sausage ( 1 package)
1 cup brown sugar
Cut bacon into thirds. Tightly wrap one strip around smokies. Place seam side down in glass baking pan. Repeat until all smokies are wrapped. Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar. Cover and refrigerate at least an hour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover and bake 45-50 minutes until bacon is crispy and sugar is caramelized.
---
My daughter Beth always makes dill pickle dip for our family gatherings. The recipe is quick to make and can be addicting. Serve with thick potato chips, pretzels or corn chips.
Dill Pickle Dip
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup pickle juice
1 cup chopped dill pickle
opt-1 teaspoon garlic powder
Chips to serve
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream and pickle juice. Stir in chopped pickle and garlic. Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 4 hours. Makes 3 cups.
---
My daughter Barb makes a delicious rueben dip. If you like rueben sandwiches you will like this dip as it is loaded with Swiss cheese, corn beef and sauerkraut. It takes about 5 minutes to prepare and 2-3 hours in a crock pot or 20-25 minutes to bake in the oven. It can be mixed a day ahead of time and stored in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to bake.
Rueben Dip
14.5 ounce can sauerkraut, drained
2 packages 2 ounce Buddig corned beef slices, chopped
4 ounce cream cheese, softened and cubed at room temperature
8 ounces sour cream or mayonnaise
8 ounces Swiss cheese
1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing
In a small mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese, Thousand Island Dressing and sour cream. Add corned beef and mix until combined. Stir in sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
- To make in a slow cooker — Place in slow cooker
- To make in oven — Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place in oven for 20-25 minutes until hot and bubbly. Makes 12 servings.
---
This cheese ball is a great appetizer to make ahead. It takes four ingredients and is easy to make.
Last Cheese Ball Recipe You’ll Ever Make
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup chopped geen onion
1 jar dried beef, chopped
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
Mix the cheddar cheese, onion, and dried beef in a bowl. Add the cream cheese and stir until mixed. Form into a ball and cover with plastic wrap and chill. Serve with favorite crackers.