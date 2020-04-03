Life as we know it is very different right now. We have been given the order to shelter in place staying at home and only going out for essential items. No one knows what to expect or how long this thing will last, but life does go on. That means many of us will be celebrating Easter at home with immediate family. I'm sharing some easy recipes you might want to make for your family Easter brunch.
You can make 10 servings of pancakes with this brunch-friendly recipe. You can use cooking spray or pan goop (equal parts flour, oil and shortening) to prepare the pan for easy serving.
Sheet Pan Pancakes
2 cup pancake and waffle mix
1 ½ cup 2% milk
2 large eggs
2 Tsp. canola oil
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 cup desired toppings; such as fresh or frozen fruit, chocolate chips, nuts, etc
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 15×10×1 inch baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, mix together pancake mix, milk, eggs, oil, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour batter into prepared baking sheet. Use a spatula to spread pancake batter to the edge of the pan. If desired, top pancakes with desired toppers, and bake 10-12 minutes or until pancakes have risen, edges pull away from the sides of the pan and center has set. Cut into 20 pieces and use turner to remove from pan. Serves 10.
---
You can also make a sheet pan omelet for your family. Make the egg base and let family members put their own toppings on their section.
Sheet Pan Omelets
12 large eggs
½ cup 2 % milk
salt and pepper to taste
½ cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms. Onions, broccoli, ect
½ cup meat, cubed such as ham, bacon and sausage
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 15×10×1 inch baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or use pan goop; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into prepared pan and sprinkle with shredded cheese and your choice of toppings. Bake for 20 minutes until eggs have set, cheese has melted and vegetables have softened. Cut into 12 pieces.
---
You can make easy sweet treats using refrigerated biscuits.
Cinnamon Fruit Biscuits
½ cup sugar
½ tsp. cinnamon
1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, separated
¼ cup butter, melted
10 tsp. strawberry preserves
In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Dip top and sides of biscuits in butter, then in cinnamon-sugar. Place on ungreased baking sheets. With the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a deep indentation in the center of each biscuit; fill with 1 teaspoon preserves. Bake in 375 degree oven for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 15 minutes before servings as preserves will be hot. 10 servings.
---
You can make a delicious breakfast pizza for a quick meal. You can add ingredients like Canadian bacon and breakfast sausage for more flavor. You can brown regular bacon and break into pieces instead of bacon bits. Don't forget to prebake the crust.
Bacon Breakfast Pizza
1 tube (13.8 p) ounces refrigerated pizza crust
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
6 large eggs
2 Tbsp. water
1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up sides of greased 15×10×1 inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned 7-8,minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs and cook and stir until just thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5-7 minutes. 8 servings.
---
Biscuits and gravy is one of my favorite breakfast items I order when I eat at a restaurant. I found an easy recipe to make the delicious gravy so I can make my own biscuits and gravy.
Skillet Biscuits and Gravy
2 Tbsp. buttermilk
4 green onions, sliced
1 pound package ground breakfast sausage
¼ cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. dried thyme
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
3 cups 2 percent milk
1 (16 ounce) tube jumbo buttermilk buttermilk biscuits
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat butter in a skillet and add onions and sauté 1 to 2 minutes. Add sausage to skillet and cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour, garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper. Continue stirring and cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in milk all at once and bring back to simmer. Continue simmering until thickened, about 3 minutes. Transfer to an oven-proof skillet or casserole and immediately top with biscuits. Bake 15-20 minutes until biscuits are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 8.