Gardens are ahead of schedule due to our hot, humid summer weather. It's my favorite time of year to prepare meals when you have fresh vegetables. Enjoy some of these delicious recipes.
Tomato Pie is the perfect recipe for using fresh garden tomatoes. Pre-bake the pie shell so the crust doesn't get soggy and it will taste better. Roma tomatoes work best as they are more firm. Salt the tomatoes and let rest for 10 minutes to draw out some of the liquid. This pie is best served fresh.
Tomato Pie
5 Roma tomatoes, peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
½ cup green or red onion, chopped
1-9inch pre-baked pie crust
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup freshly shredded cheddar cheese
¾ cup mayonnaise (or half mayo and half greek yogurt)
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place tomatoes in a colander in the sink in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow them to rest for 10 minutes. Use a paper towel to pay dry the tomatoes and make sure the excess juice is out to prevent soggy crust. Layer the tomato slices, basil and onion n pre-baked pie shell. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise. Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before cutting and serving.
Onion pie is another delicious vegetable recipe that you might want to make with Vidalia onions. It takes about 45 minutes to prepare.
Onion Pie
1 9-inch pie shell, unbaked
3 large Vidalia onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup (½ stick) butter
1 cup heavy cream
3 large egg, beaten
1 cup cheddar or Swiss cheese, grated
kosher salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, but not brown. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, cream and salt and pepper. Add the cooked onions and stir to combine. Pour mixture into the unbaked pie shell and top with grated cheese. Bake until center is set and top is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before slicing and enjoying. Serves 6-8.
This very easy and quick salad with the flavorful ingredients makes this cucumber and tomato salad delicious and addictive for a prefect summer salad Make sure your tomatoes are ripe and the cucumber is fresh and crunchy. The dressing is made with a good quality olive oil.
Rustic Cucumber and tomato salad
5 large tomatoes (about 2 1/2 pound)
1 pinch brown sugar
1 English cucumber
½ large red onion
2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
1 pinch kosher salt
1 pinch black pepper
Cut the tomatoes into 6-8 wedges, then cut each wedge n half. Place the tomatoes into a large bowl, sprinkle with a pinch of brown sugar, salt and pepper and toss really well. Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise, then slice into ¼ inch thick slices. Add cucumber to tomatoes. Slice the red onion into very thin slivers crosswise. Then cut the slivers in half or leave depending on how you like them. Add to cucumber and tomatoes. Add chopped parsley and cilantro.
Dressing: ½ cup olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
pepper to taste
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 garlic cloves
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
To make the dressing: Mix dressing ingredients into small bowl and whisk together vigorously until well blended. Pour dressing over the vegetables and toss lightly. Cover and let sit at room temperature about 6 hours until ready to serve to allow flavors to meld together. Refrigerate any leftovers for up to 5 days.
Low Carb Cucumber Bites
8 ounce package of cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon finely chopped bell pepper
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
1 teaspoon dill weed
2 cucumbers
In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, pepper, chives, dill weed and onions. Mix well and set aside. Cut the cucumbers lengthwise. Remove seeds. Fill each cucumber half with your mixture. Then cut in 1 inch chunks.
You need a delicious dip for all the fresh vegetables. This vegetable dip can also be used as a topper for baked potato or a spread for a sandwich or tortilla wrap. It only takes 5 minutes to prepare and is best made ahead to allow the minced onion to soften in mixture.
Vegetable Dip With Sour Cream and Dill
1 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoon dried dill
¼ teaspoon Lawry's seasoning salt or Beau Monde seasoning
1 tablespoon dried minced onion (or ¼ cup minced raw onion)
1 cup sour cream
1/8 th teaspoon ground pepper
2 tablespoons dried parsley
In a bowl, add and mix mayonnaise, dried dill, seasoning, salt, dried minced onion, sour cream, pepper and dried parsley. Once dip is thoroughly mixed, put in the refrigerator overnight so flavors can combine and the minced onion softens. Mix well just prior to serving. If you want to serve same day, you should omit the dried onion and use onion powder or raw minced onions.
Yield: 1 ¼ cups or 6 servings