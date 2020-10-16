Trick-or-treating for Halloween candy this year might be limited, so you might want to start a new tradition and have the kids help make some easy, fun, delicious sweet treats. I've included a variety of recipes that are quick to make and use a variety of cereal and Halloween candy.
This sweet and salty treat is quick to make in 20 minutes. It's made using Halloween colors, but you can use the recipe for other holidays by changing colors of candy. You can use 12 ounces vanilla candy coating instead of the Bakers chocolate.
Howling Candy Corn Cookie Bark
16 Halloween Oreo cookies, coarsely chopped
1 ½ cup miniature pretzel twists, coarsely broken
1/3 cup raisins
3 (4 ounce) packages Bakers white chocolate, broken into small pieces
½ cup Candy Corn
¼ cup Halloween sprinkles
Spread cookies, pretzels and raisins into 13X9 baking sheet that is sprayed with cooking spray. Melt chocolate according to package directions. Drizzle over cookies mixture. Spread to evenly coat all ingredients with chocolate. Top with candy corn and sprinkles; press lightly into chocolate with back of spoon to secure. Cool until firm then break into pieces. 20 servings.
---
This mix makes a big batch and uses a butter and brown sugar glaze to sweeten cereal and pretzels. You can use the recipe as a base and swap out different candy for the mix. Make sure you cool completely before adding the candy. Also be careful with the hot brown sugar mixture so you don't get burned. The mixture can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.
Halloween Party Mix
7 cups Rice Chex
7 cups Corn Chex
6 cups mini pretzels
1 cup M & M candy (harvest colors)
17.8 ounce bag Autumn Mix Candy
10.5 ounce bag Reeces Pieces (one bag)
Butter & Brown Sugar Sauce
¾ cup butter, melted
¾ cup brown sugar, packed
2 Tbsp. vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 275 degrees and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In small microwave bowl, melt butter and brown sugar. After butter is melted add vanilla. Use a whisk to combine the ingredients until creamy and smooth. In a large bowl, mix cereal and pretzels. Add brown sugar mixture and stir to coat. Spread cereal evenly onto baking sheet and peace in preheated oven. Bake 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely. Add M&Ms, autumn candy and Reeces pieces. Stir to combine and serve. Makes 20 (½ cup servings).
---
Mummy Munch
9 cups cereal or small crackers
4 cups popped popcorn
1 ½ cup dry roasted peanuts
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup butter
½ cup light corn syrup
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. baking soda
2 cups candy-coated chocolates (M&M's)
Lightly grease a large roasting pan and stir in cereal or crackers, popcorn and peanut. In a saucepan over medium heat, mix together brown sugar, butter and corn syrup. Bring to a boil and cook, without stirring for 5 minutes. Remove from het and add vanilla and baking soda. Mix well and pour over mixture in roasting pad and toss to coat. Bake at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely and add candy, tossing to mix. Store in airtight container. Makes 12 to 16 servings.
---
This is a simple way to make a Halloween dessert pizza. You could use your imagination with favorite Halloween candy for the toppings.
Halloween Cookie Pizza
1 roll refrigerated sugar cookies
½ cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup candy corn
½ cup raisins
½ cup vanilla frosting
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12 inch pizza pan with foil, grease foil with shortening. Cut cookie dough into ¼ inch slices; arrange in pan. With floured fingers, press slices together to form crust. Bake15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Use foil to lift cookie from pan. Carefully remove foil from crust. Place crust on serving platter or tray, spread peanut butter over the crust. Sprinkle candy corn and raisins evenly over top. In a small microwavable bowl, microwave frosting uncovered on high for 10-15 seconds or until drizzling consistency. Drizzle frosting over the cookie pizza. Cut into wedges. Serves 16.