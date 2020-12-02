It’s December and you have time to make some homemade gifts to this year. These are perfect to make-ahead before the holiday rush. If you are making several mixes you can get fresh spices at the Natural Food Co-op in Litchfield or Taylor’s Country Store east of Grove City.
---
Christmas Jam is super easy to make using strawberries and cranberries. The sweet-tart delicious flavor is delicious and would make a perfect gift packaged with English Muffins for toasting. You use half pint jars (one cup) so it makes about 14 jars and you can easily make half a recipe.
Christmas Jam
2 packages (20 ounces) frozen whole strawberries (can use fresh strawberries)
1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries
5 pounds sugar
2 pouches (3 ounce each) liquid fruit pectin
In a food processor, pulse the strawberries and cranberries. You can process them to a finely chopped texture for a completely smooth jam or leave some fruit partially chopped for a chunkier jam. Pour the processed fruit into a large heavy-bottomed pot. Add sugar and over medium high heat, bring the fruit and sugar mixture to full rolling boil. Boil for 1 minute. Remove the pot from the heat and add the pectin stirring to mix completely. Allow the jam to cool for 5 minutes, then skim off the foam on top. Ladle the jam mixture into sterile half-pint jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Wipe the jar rims clean, cover with hot lids and screw on the jar bands. Process the jars 10 minutes in hot water bath. Makes about 14 half pint jars.
---
You can make homemade soup mixes for people to make quick lunches. Make sure you use fresh spices for a good flavor. Shredded cheese could be sprinkled on after preparation for more flavor.
Potato Soup Mix
2 cups instant mashed potatoes
1 ½ cup dry milk powder
1 ½ Tbsp.s chicken bouillon granules
2 tsp. dried chopped onion
1 tsp. parsley
1 tsp. seasoned salt
¼ tsp. dried thyme
1/8 tsp. ground white pepper
1/8 tsp. ground turmeric
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl until well mixed. Pour into a 1 quart jar.
To serve: Place ½ cup of the soup mix in a bowl. Stir in 1 cup boiling water until smooth.
---
Chicken Soup is a great holiday gift and is especially good to have on hand when someone comes down with a cold. You need to add one carrot and one stalk of celery and two cups of cooked chicken. To make the soup mix, layer these ingredients in the order listed in a wide-mouth pint canning jar.
Chicken Noodle Soup Mix in a Jar
1 Tbsp. dried chopped onion
1 Tbsp. dried minced garlic
1 by leaf
½ tsp. dried rosemary
½ tsp. dried sage
½ tsp. dried thyme
½ tsp. celery seed
1 chicken bouillon cube
2 cups egg noodles
To make the mix: Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté one diced carrot and one diced stalk of celery until tender, about 5 minutes. Unwrap the bouillon cube from the soup mix, and then add it, plus all the remaining ingredients to the saucepan. Add 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the noodles are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Stir in chopped cooked chicken before serving. Season to taste.
---
You can make homemade spice mixes that don’t have the added chemicals. I’ve included a popular one. Mix, label and package in a small air tight containers.
Salt Free All Purpose Seasoning Blend
2 Tbsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. onion powder
1 Tbsp. chili powder
1 Tbsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. parsley
1 ½ tsp. black pepper
Ranch Seasoning Blend
2 ½ Tbsp. parsley
2 tsp. dried dill
2 ½ tsp. garlic powder
2 ½ tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. dried minced onion
1tsp. black pepper
1 ½ tsp. sea salt
Italian Seasoning Blend
4 tsp. basil
4 tsp. oregano
4 tsp. rosemary
4 tsp. marjoram
4 tsp. thyme
4 tsp. savory
2 tsp. garlic powder