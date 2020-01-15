We might as well accept the cold weather the next couple months. Soup is fitting to serve on cold winter days. Get out your big soup pot to make some great, simple recipes. These are basic recipes to which you can add ingredients to suit the tastes of your family. Most of these taste even better the second day.
---
This is an easy, economical, nutritious soup. The barley tastes better if you toast it on a cookie sheet with sides for 5 minutes in a 350 degree oven. You can also add more carrots and celery for more flavor.
Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 cup chopped onions
¾ cup diced carrots
½ cup diced celery
1 tsp. minced garlic
1 pound sliced mushrooms
6 cups chicken broth
¾ cup barley
salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and garlic; cook and stir until onions are tender and transparent. Stir in mushrooms and continue to cook a few minutes. Pour in the chicken broth and add barley. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low. Cover and simmer until barley is tender, about 50 minutes. Season with salt and pepper before serving.
---
You can make a quick chicken and dumplings soup using only four ingredients. This simple, hearty soup uses refrigerated biscuits for the dumplings. If you want to make noodles instead you can cut up flour tortilla into strips for the noodles. If you want to cut down the sodium, you can use low sodium soup and broth. For more color and flavor you could add carrots, celery, onion or garlic.
Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings
2 (10.5 ounces) cans cream of chicken soup
3 (14 ounce) cans chicken broth
3 cups diced or shredded chicken meat
2 (10 ounce) cans refrigerated biscuit dough
Stir the cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, and the chicken together on a large saucepan over medium high heat until it begins to simmer. Cut the biscuits into quarters and gently stir individually into the simmering soup. You can make thinner dumplings if you flatten the biscuits and cut into strips. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the biscuits are no longer doughy in the center, at least 10-15 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
---
If you gained few pounds over the holidays you might want to make a pot of this old recipe from the ‘70s that was rumored to help lose weight. It’s low in calories as there is no fat in the recipe. It makes a big batch and can be frozen in individual servings. If you like a creamier soup you can transfer some of the vegetables to a blender and process until smooth and return to the pot of soup. You can adjust to personal tastes by adding different spices and herbs.
Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup
5 carrots, chopped
3 onions, chopped
2 (16 ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes, with liquid
1 large head cabbage, chopped
1 ounce envelope dry onion soup mix
15 ounce can cut green beans, drained
2 quarts tomato juice
2 green bell peppers, diced
10 stalks celery, chopped
14 ounce can beef broth
Place carrots, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, peppers and celery in a large pot. Add onion soup mix, tomato juice, beef broth and enough water to cover vegetables. Simmer until vegetables until vegetables are tender. This soup may be stored in the refrigerator for several days.
---
You can combine two favorite comfort foods in a super easy one-pot meal. It’s a quick meal to make as it uses common ingredients. If you like a hotter chili you can add more spices for more flavor. Serve with a dollop of sour cream.
One Pot Chili Mac and Cheese
1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
8 ounces ground beef
4 cups chicken broth
14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes
¾ cup canned white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
¾ cup canned kidney beans drained and rinsed
2 tsp. chili powder
1 ½ tsp. cumin
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
10 ounces elbow macaroni
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley leaves
Heat olive oil in large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add garlic, onion and ground beef, and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks, drain excess fat. Stir in chicken broth, tomatoes, beans, chili powder and cumin; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a simmer and stir in pasta. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until pasta is cooked about 13-15 minutes. Remove from heat. Top with cheese and cover until melted, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately, garnish with parsley. Serves 4.