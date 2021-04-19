Pizza night just got easier. Pizzas are popular mealtime choices and you can make them at home with a dough, flavorful sauce, pizza cheese and toppings. The recipes in this column are quick and easy made using prepared pizza dough. You could use a homemade crust recipe if you have a favorite one.
---
This pizza dough recipe makes a tender, versatile crust with no rising time. You can use low fat yogurt. It is important to have a hot 475 degree oven to ensure a bottom crust that gets nice and crisp on the outside and soft and tender interior. This is a good recipe to use a pizza stone if you have one.
2 Ingredient Pizza Dough
1 cup greek yogurt
1- 1 1/2 cup self rising flour
Heat baking sheet in 475 degree oven. In large bowl, mix together yogurt and one cup flour. Add more flour until dough comes together and no longer sticky. Knead on floured surface until dough is smooth and elastic; 5-8 minutes.. roll out dough. Makes 1-2 crusts, depending on size. Top with sauce, cheese and favorite toppings. Bake 8-10 minutes until golden brown.
---
You can make a flavorful pizza seasoning by adding spices to parmesan cheese. Sprinkle on your pizza before serving.
Parmesan Pizza Seasoning
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. basil
1 tsp. oregano
½-1 tsp. red pepper flakes (depends on personal taste)
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. sea salt
Mix together in shaker and store in refrigerator so it is ready to use.
---
Pizza rolls are a quick and easy way to make a snack or an easy light dinner. Use a serrated knife to cut through the dough as a standard knife compacts the dough.
Pizza Rolls
2 tubes refrigerated pizza crust.
garlic salt
Italian seasoning, to taste
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, to taste
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1 cup sliced and chopped pepperoni
Marinara sauce
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Dust a large surface with flour and roll out each pizza crust. Sprinkle garlic salt and Italian seasoning directly on each crust. Add the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses and diced pepperoni, spreading it within ½ inch of the edges of the crust. Starting with a short end, carefully roll each crust into a tight log. Use a serrated knife, slice each roll into 1-inch sections. Place rolls on a lightly greased pan and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Serve Immediately with marinara sauce for dipping.
---
You can make a quick and easy pizza using frozen garlic buttered bread for the crust. It’s perfect for busy nights and makes a fun dinner idea that kids could actually help prepare individual pizzas. It doesn’t list specific amounts of ingredients as you are making them for individual tastes.
Garlic Toast Pizza
Frozen garlic toast
½ jar pizza sauce
shredded mozzarella cheese
toppings of choice
Bake garlic toast according to package but pull out two minutes before finished. Top with pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings of your choice. Use sauce sparingly, so middle doesn’t get soggy. Place back in oven under broiler setting for 2-4 more minutes until cheese is bubbly and brown.
---
This recipe makes a perfect pizza snack for individual mini pizzas. They are easy to make and use a standard muffin pan.
Pizza Muffin Bites
1 package refrigerated pizza dough
1 jar pizza sauce
4 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 tsp. garlic salt
1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
2 cups pizza toppings of your choice
2 cups of Mozzarella cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Unroll the refrigerated pizza crust and slice into 12 even sections using a pizza cutter. Take one piece of the dough and flatten out in the palm of your hand. Press the dough into a muffin cup, pressing it up the sides as much as you can. Repeat until each muffin tin is filled with dough, set aside. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic salt and Italian seasoning. Using a pastry brush, spread the butter mixture over he dough. Put 1-2 Tbsp. pizza crust into each dough cup. If the dough sides down the sides, adjust as necessary. Sprinkle with pizza toppings, except cheese. Bake pizza muffin for 15 minute. Add 1-2 Tbsp. cheese on top of each pizza muffin and bake 10 minutes or until cheese is brown and bubbly. 12 servings.