In 1984 President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, and the third Sunday of July is National Ice Cream Day (July 19 this year). As summer reaches peak temperatures, ice cream is a good way to cool off. Have a wonderful July and enjoy the sun and some delicious ice cream with family and friends.
This is a simple recipe to make delicious, homemade vanilla ice cream. You can add other mix-ins at the end before the final freezing.
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp.s pure vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
pinch fine salt
2 cups heavy cream, cold
To make ice cream: Whisk together the condensed milk, vanilla and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Whip the cream with a mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about two minutes. Fold about 1 cup of the whipped cream into condensed milk mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream until well blended. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3 inch loaf pan. Freeze covered until thick and creamy, like soft serve, about two hours. Swirl in any desired mix-ins with a spoon. Continue to freeze, covered, until solid and scoop-able, about three hours.
---
You can make your own sauces to put on your sundaes. I’ve included a variety of recipes for you to try. Serve in pretty parfait glasses.
Divine Caramel Sauce
1 cup light corn syrup
1 ¼ cups packed brown sugar
¼ cup butter
1 cup heavy whipping cream
In a 2 quart saucepan, heat corn syrup, brown sugar and butter to boiling over low heat, stirring constantly. Boil 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in whipping cream; heat to boiling. Cool about 30 minutes. Serve warm. Store covered in refrigerator for up to 2 months. Reheat slightly before serving if desired.
Butter Pecan Sauce
½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
2 Tbsp. sugar
4 tsp.s cornstarch
¾ cup whipping cream
1 Tbsp. butter
½ cup chopped pecans, toasted
In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugars and cornstarch. Gradually stir in cream until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly; cook and stir for 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in butter until melted. Add the pecans. Serve warm over ice cream. Yield 1 ½ cups.
Sinful Hot Fudge Sauce
2/3 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/3 cup brown sugar
¼ cup cocoa powder
¼ tsp. salt
1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips, divided
2 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla
In a heavy saucepan, combine the cream, corn syrup, brown sugar, cocoa powder salt and ½ cup of chocolate chips. Heat over medium high heat and whisk until it comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add the remaining chocolate chips, butter and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and all melted together. Allow to sit about 20 minutes to cool a bit. It will thicken as it cools. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator and reheat in microwave for 30 seconds to a minutes until pourable, but thick.
Yield: 2 cups.
Easy Hot Fudge Sauce
1 can (14 ounces) condensed milk
4 squares (1 ounce each) semisweet chocolate
2 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
In a heavy saucepan, combine the milk, chocolate and butter. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until chocolate is melted. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Yield: 1 ½ cups.