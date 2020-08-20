Labor Day is one of 11 United States federal holidays. It's celebrated the first Monday in September to recognize the American labor movement and contributions of laborers. It's late this year and won't be celebrated until Sept. 7.
It means the summer is officially over, and it's a good reason to enjoy good food during the three-day weekend. Labor Day is a good time to relax and enjoy the end of summer and prepare some quick and easy recipes.
This recipe makes a butter burger similar to those served at popular restaurants. It seems strange that you start with lean ground beef and then add butter to prepare and use additional to serve. The mushrooms and butter basting adds a rich flavor to your burger.
Wisconsin Butter-Basted Burgers
1 pound ground beef (90 percent lean)
½ tsp. seasoned salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ pound fresh mushrooms
2 Tbsp. plus 4 tsp. butter, divided
4 hamburger buns, split
Optional toppings: Tomato slices, lettuce leaves, dill pickle slices
Sprinkle ground beef with seasoned salt and pepper. Pulse mushrooms in food processor until finely chopped. Add to seasoned beef, mixing throughly. Shape into four ½-inch thick patties. In a large skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add burgers, cook 6-8 minutes on each side, basting with butter, until thermometer reads 160 degrees. Remove from heat; keep warm. Add bun tops to skillet, toast until golden brown. Transfer burgers to bun bottoms. Top each with 1 tsp. butter. Replace bun tops. Serve with toppings. 4 servings.
---
You can make fantastic, super easy ribs that are very tender and full of flavor with this simple crock pot recipe. The ingredients can be prepared ahead and frozen and baked at a later time.
Super Easy Country-Style Ribs
2 pounds boneless country-style pork ribs
1 ½ cups ketchup
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup white vinegar
1-2 tsp. seasoned salt
Optional-1/2 tsp. liquid smoke
In a 3 quart slow cooker, mix ketchup, brown sugar vinegar, seasoned salt and if desired liquid smoke. Add ribs, turn to coat. Cook covered, on low for 5-6 hours or until meat is tender. Remove pork to serving plate. Skim fat from cooking liquid. If desired, transfer liquid to a small saucepan to thicken. Bring to a boil; cook 12-15 minutes until sauce is reduced to 1 ½ cups. Serve with ribs.
To make ahead: In a large airtight container, combine ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, seasoned salt and if desired liquid smoke. Add pork; seal bag and freeze. To use, place container in refrigerator for 4-8 hours or until ribs are completely thawed. Cook as directed. Yield: 4 servings.
---
You can prepare quick, easy delicious potatoes on the grill. Reduce the grilling time by 10 minutes if you precook potatoes in the microwave for 3-5 minutes. If you don't have room on the grill, you can prepare the potatoes in a 350 degrees oven for an hour until potatoes are tender and browned.
Grilled Three-Cheese Potatoes
6 large potatoes, sliced ¼ inch thick
2 medium onions, chopped
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
¼ cup butter, cubed
1 Tbsp. minced chives
1 to 2 tsp. seasoned salt
½ tsp. pepper
Divide the potatoes and onions equally between two pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18 inch square) that have been coated with cooking spray. Combine Parmesan cheese, ¾ cup each cheddar and mozzarella, sprinkle over potatoes and onions. Top with bacon, butter, chives, salt and pepper. Bring opposite sides of foil together and fold down several times. Fold unsealed ends toward filling and crimp lightly. Grill, covered over medium heat 35-40 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Remove from the grill and open the foil carefully. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. 6-8 servings.
---
This recipe for refrigerator pickles is a great way to use cukes from the garden. It's one of the best recipes to make quick and super easy refrigerator pickles. Use a sweet or Vidalia onion instead of a white one as its flavor is too strong. You can use a fork and score the sides of the cucumber for a decorative look and you could use red and green pepper for more color. Cut the cuke slices 1/8-1/4 inch thick for pickles to be ready in 2 days and will stay crisp for 3-5 days. Slice 3/8-1/2 inch thick for pickles to be ready in 3-4 days and will stay crisp for a week.
Homemade Refrigerator Pickles
1 cup distilled white vinegar
1 Tbsp. salt
1-2 cups white sugar(depends on personal taste)
6 cups sliced cucumbers
1 cup sliced onion, sliced
1 cup sliced green bell pepper, sliced
Optional: celery seed, garlic cloves, dill
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring vinegar, salt and sugar to a boil. Boil until the sugar has dissolved, about 10 minutes. Place the cucumbers, onion, and green bell peppers in a large bowl. Pour the vinegar mixture over the vegetables. Transfer to sterile container and store in the refrigerator.
Makes 8 cups.